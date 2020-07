Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Lennar home on a corner lot with many upgrades. High ceilings and skylights provide lots of natural light. Tile floors, 42" cabinets, under cabinet lights, accent paint, art niche, window seat in kitchen and upgraded landscaping. His & hers closets with lots of space. This property is across from the Greenbelt and offers the privacy of a corner lot.