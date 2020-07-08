19018 Polo Meadow Drive, Atascocita, TX 77346 Walden on Lake Houston
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accessible
game room
parking
pool
garage
Walden on Lake Houston - On the golf course and with a pool! - 4/3.5/3 - 3200+ sq ft. Lots of room to enjoy the home and the walls of windows to enjoy the views! Formal dining - Den opens to the kitchen - breakfast bar area - solid surface counter tops just installed - island cook top area - refrigerator included - Primary bedroom down - double vanity - sep tub & shower - walk in closet - 3 beds 2 full baths and game room up - washer/dryer included - 3 car garage - high ceilings - plantation shutters - neutral colors - carpet - tile. Nice place to call home Pets on case by case - no cats - no large or aggressive breeds - deposit will be requited - lawn maintenance will be included - pool maintenance will be weekly at the tenants expense. "my smart move will be verifying the tenant.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19018 Polo Meadow Drive have any available units?
19018 Polo Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 19018 Polo Meadow Drive have?
Some of 19018 Polo Meadow Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19018 Polo Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19018 Polo Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19018 Polo Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 19018 Polo Meadow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 19018 Polo Meadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 19018 Polo Meadow Drive offers parking.
Does 19018 Polo Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19018 Polo Meadow Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19018 Polo Meadow Drive have a pool?
Yes, 19018 Polo Meadow Drive has a pool.
Does 19018 Polo Meadow Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 19018 Polo Meadow Drive has accessible units.
Does 19018 Polo Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19018 Polo Meadow Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 19018 Polo Meadow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 19018 Polo Meadow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)