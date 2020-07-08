18922 Armbull Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible game room parking garage

Lovely 2-story home, master bedroom downstairs with his & her walk-in closets, spacious master bath with separate shower/tub, formal living, formal dining, open concept kitchen with breakfast nook overlooking the spacious den/family room. Lots of countertop space & cabinets in kitchen. Master bedroom downstairs, 3 bedrooms upstairs and 15x18 size gameroom. Lots of windows throughout the home for natural lighting. Fenced backyard. Sorry, No Pets allowed. I look forward to hearing from you to schedule a viewing of this home. Landlord is a Licensed Real Estate Agent. Housing Voucher welcome - must have at lease a 4 bedroom voucher.