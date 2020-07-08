All apartments in Atascocita
Find more places like 18922 Armbull Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atascocita, TX
/
18922 Armbull Circle
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:36 PM

18922 Armbull Circle

18922 Armbull Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atascocita
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

18922 Armbull Court, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
garage
Lovely 2-story home, master bedroom downstairs with his & her walk-in closets, spacious master bath with separate shower/tub, formal living, formal dining, open concept kitchen with breakfast nook overlooking the spacious den/family room. Lots of countertop space & cabinets in kitchen. Master bedroom downstairs, 3 bedrooms upstairs and 15x18 size gameroom. Lots of windows throughout the home for natural lighting. Fenced backyard. Sorry, No Pets allowed. I look forward to hearing from you to schedule a viewing of this home. Landlord is a Licensed Real Estate Agent. Housing Voucher welcome - must have at lease a 4 bedroom voucher.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18922 Armbull Circle have any available units?
18922 Armbull Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 18922 Armbull Circle have?
Some of 18922 Armbull Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18922 Armbull Circle currently offering any rent specials?
18922 Armbull Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18922 Armbull Circle pet-friendly?
No, 18922 Armbull Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascocita.
Does 18922 Armbull Circle offer parking?
Yes, 18922 Armbull Circle offers parking.
Does 18922 Armbull Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18922 Armbull Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18922 Armbull Circle have a pool?
No, 18922 Armbull Circle does not have a pool.
Does 18922 Armbull Circle have accessible units?
Yes, 18922 Armbull Circle has accessible units.
Does 18922 Armbull Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18922 Armbull Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 18922 Armbull Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 18922 Armbull Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascend at Bridges
14100 Will Clayton Parkway
Atascocita, TX 77338
Park at Tour 18
18110 Hunters Terrace Drive
Atascocita, TX 77338
Sunrise at Atascocita
7850 FM-1960 E
Atascocita, TX 77346

Similar Pages

Atascocita 1 BedroomsAtascocita 2 Bedrooms
Atascocita 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAtascocita Apartments with Balcony
Atascocita Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TX
Dickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXHuntsville, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXNassau Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch