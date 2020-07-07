18703 Chestnut Crest Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage

Charming 3 bedroom home situated on large corner lot in golf course community and short drive to Bush Intercontinental Airport. Extended driveway with detached garage. Great schools and shopping and dining nearby. High ceilings and tile upon entry. Sizable study with french doors. Laminate flooring in formal dining, leading to the kitchen. Island kitchen with walk in pantry and open to the family area. Warm up by the gas fireplace in the winter or cool down in the summer in your private pool! Washer/Dryer and refrigerator included! Huge master bedroom with with double sinks in master bath, jacuzzi tub and separate shower, and his/her closets. Jack and jill bath connected to 2 additional bedrooms. Extra bedroom can be used as a bedroom, craft room or play room!