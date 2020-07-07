All apartments in Atascocita
Home
/
Atascocita, TX
/
18703 Chestnut Crest Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18703 Chestnut Crest Drive

18703 Chestnut Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18703 Chestnut Crest Drive, Atascocita, TX 77346
Walden on Lake Houston

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
Charming 3 bedroom home situated on large corner lot in golf course community and short drive to Bush Intercontinental Airport. Extended driveway with detached garage. Great schools and shopping and dining nearby. High ceilings and tile upon entry. Sizable study with french doors. Laminate flooring in formal dining, leading to the kitchen. Island kitchen with walk in pantry and open to the family area. Warm up by the gas fireplace in the winter or cool down in the summer in your private pool! Washer/Dryer and refrigerator included! Huge master bedroom with with double sinks in master bath, jacuzzi tub and separate shower, and his/her closets. Jack and jill bath connected to 2 additional bedrooms. Extra bedroom can be used as a bedroom, craft room or play room!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18703 Chestnut Crest Drive have any available units?
18703 Chestnut Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 18703 Chestnut Crest Drive have?
Some of 18703 Chestnut Crest Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18703 Chestnut Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18703 Chestnut Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18703 Chestnut Crest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18703 Chestnut Crest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascocita.
Does 18703 Chestnut Crest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18703 Chestnut Crest Drive offers parking.
Does 18703 Chestnut Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18703 Chestnut Crest Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18703 Chestnut Crest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 18703 Chestnut Crest Drive has a pool.
Does 18703 Chestnut Crest Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 18703 Chestnut Crest Drive has accessible units.
Does 18703 Chestnut Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18703 Chestnut Crest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 18703 Chestnut Crest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18703 Chestnut Crest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

