Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking garage

Beautiful two story home in Claytons Corner. First floor feature tile throughout, kitchen with granite countertops, washer and dryer included, refrigerator included and expansive backyard with no back neighbors. All bedrooms upstairs with a large game/tv room. Large master bedroom with tub and standing shower. Carpet throughout the second floor. Wal-Mart neighborhood store, Lifetime fitness and lots of other business in the area.