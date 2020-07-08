All apartments in Atascocita
Find more places like 18103 Stone Trail Manor Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atascocita, TX
/
18103 Stone Trail Manor Drive
Last updated December 13 2019 at 7:59 AM

18103 Stone Trail Manor Drive

18103 Stone Trail Manor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atascocita
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

18103 Stone Trail Manor Drive, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
18103 Stone Trail Manor Drive, Humble, TX 77346 - 4 BR 2.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Denise Frank, Hometown Realtors Of Texas, (281) 789-9602. Available from: 12/05/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Great 4 bedroom home! Home will be repainted! Current tenant moves out July 1st! Listed By: JLA Realty Disclaimer: All information is subject to change and should be independently verified on HAR.com for the latest status [ Published 13-Dec-19 / ID 3300956 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18103 Stone Trail Manor Drive have any available units?
18103 Stone Trail Manor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
Is 18103 Stone Trail Manor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18103 Stone Trail Manor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18103 Stone Trail Manor Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 18103 Stone Trail Manor Drive is pet friendly.
Does 18103 Stone Trail Manor Drive offer parking?
No, 18103 Stone Trail Manor Drive does not offer parking.
Does 18103 Stone Trail Manor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18103 Stone Trail Manor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18103 Stone Trail Manor Drive have a pool?
No, 18103 Stone Trail Manor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18103 Stone Trail Manor Drive have accessible units?
No, 18103 Stone Trail Manor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18103 Stone Trail Manor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 18103 Stone Trail Manor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18103 Stone Trail Manor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18103 Stone Trail Manor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascend at Bridges
14100 Will Clayton Parkway
Atascocita, TX 77338
Sunrise at Atascocita
7850 FM-1960 E
Atascocita, TX 77346
Park at Tour 18
18110 Hunters Terrace Drive
Atascocita, TX 77338

Similar Pages

Atascocita 1 BedroomsAtascocita 2 Bedrooms
Atascocita 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAtascocita Apartments with Balcony
Atascocita Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TX
Dickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXHuntsville, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXNassau Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch