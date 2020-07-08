Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

18103 Stone Trail Manor Drive, Humble, TX 77346 - 4 BR 2.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Denise Frank, Hometown Realtors Of Texas, (281) 789-9602. Available from: 12/05/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Great 4 bedroom home! Home will be repainted! Current tenant moves out July 1st! Listed By: JLA Realty Disclaimer: All information is subject to change and should be independently verified on HAR.com for the latest status [ Published 13-Dec-19 / ID 3300956 ]