Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This gorgeous townhouse is in the Eagle Spring Community of Atascocita, has 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths plus a study or flex room. The master bath has a garden tub with a separate shower. All the bedrooms have walk-in closets. In the kitchen you will find lots of counter space and 42 inch cabinets with two pantries! The house has been freshly painted and new cordless blinds installed on all the windows. The backyard is a perfect place to relax.