17602 Favor Bend Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly ceiling fan fireplace

You won't believe your luck on this spacious 3BD/2BA/2GA home in Humble Tx. Established neighborhood close to 59 - Atascocita Rd and Will Clayton Pkwy. schools, parks, shopping and restaurants. Large open kitchen with lots of storage, vinyl wood flooring, ice sized bedrooms with ceiling fans in each, and family room with cozy brick fireplace.



Large patio and fenced in back yard for family get together's throughout the year.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.