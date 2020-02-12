All apartments in Atascocita
17602 Favor Bend Drive

17602 Favor Bend Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17602 Favor Bend Drive, Atascocita, TX 77396

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
You won't believe your luck on this spacious 3BD/2BA/2GA home in Humble Tx. Established neighborhood close to 59 - Atascocita Rd and Will Clayton Pkwy. schools, parks, shopping and restaurants. Large open kitchen with lots of storage, vinyl wood flooring, ice sized bedrooms with ceiling fans in each, and family room with cozy brick fireplace.

Large patio and fenced in back yard for family get together's throughout the year.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17602 Favor Bend Drive have any available units?
17602 Favor Bend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 17602 Favor Bend Drive have?
Some of 17602 Favor Bend Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17602 Favor Bend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17602 Favor Bend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17602 Favor Bend Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 17602 Favor Bend Drive is pet friendly.
Does 17602 Favor Bend Drive offer parking?
No, 17602 Favor Bend Drive does not offer parking.
Does 17602 Favor Bend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17602 Favor Bend Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17602 Favor Bend Drive have a pool?
No, 17602 Favor Bend Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17602 Favor Bend Drive have accessible units?
No, 17602 Favor Bend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17602 Favor Bend Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 17602 Favor Bend Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17602 Favor Bend Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17602 Favor Bend Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

