All apartments in Atascocita
Find more places like 17111 Thomastone Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atascocita, TX
/
17111 Thomastone Lane
Last updated February 26 2020 at 5:37 PM

17111 Thomastone Lane

17111 Thomastone Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atascocita
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

17111 Thomastone Lane, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
Stunning Highland Home for LEASE is ideally located in the Cades Crossing section of the amenity-rich master planned community of Eagle Springs! Zoned to fantastic schools, including W. Lake Middle! Home features 3 car garage, formal dining, study, island kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances (refrigerator included), living room with soaring ceilings and stone fireplace, master retreat with separate shower, tub, and large walk in closet, another bedroom and full bathroom on first floor. Upstairs features expansive game room, media room, 3 bedrooms, and a full bathroom! Large backyard with covered patio! Neighborhood amenities include 24 hour fitness center, competition and resort style pools, splash pad, tennis and sand volleyball courts, baseball and soccer fields! The full time activities director plans many amazing community events including Food Truck Fridays!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17111 Thomastone Lane have any available units?
17111 Thomastone Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 17111 Thomastone Lane have?
Some of 17111 Thomastone Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17111 Thomastone Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17111 Thomastone Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17111 Thomastone Lane pet-friendly?
No, 17111 Thomastone Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascocita.
Does 17111 Thomastone Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17111 Thomastone Lane offers parking.
Does 17111 Thomastone Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17111 Thomastone Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17111 Thomastone Lane have a pool?
Yes, 17111 Thomastone Lane has a pool.
Does 17111 Thomastone Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 17111 Thomastone Lane has accessible units.
Does 17111 Thomastone Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17111 Thomastone Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 17111 Thomastone Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 17111 Thomastone Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascend at Bridges
14100 Will Clayton Parkway
Atascocita, TX 77338
Sunrise at Atascocita
7850 FM-1960 E
Atascocita, TX 77346
Park at Tour 18
18110 Hunters Terrace Drive
Atascocita, TX 77338

Similar Pages

Atascocita 1 BedroomsAtascocita 2 Bedrooms
Atascocita 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAtascocita Apartments with Balcony
Atascocita Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TX
Dickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXHuntsville, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXNassau Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch