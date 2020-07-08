17111 Thomastone Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible 24hr gym game room parking pool garage media room tennis court volleyball court

Stunning Highland Home for LEASE is ideally located in the Cades Crossing section of the amenity-rich master planned community of Eagle Springs! Zoned to fantastic schools, including W. Lake Middle! Home features 3 car garage, formal dining, study, island kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances (refrigerator included), living room with soaring ceilings and stone fireplace, master retreat with separate shower, tub, and large walk in closet, another bedroom and full bathroom on first floor. Upstairs features expansive game room, media room, 3 bedrooms, and a full bathroom! Large backyard with covered patio! Neighborhood amenities include 24 hour fitness center, competition and resort style pools, splash pad, tennis and sand volleyball courts, baseball and soccer fields! The full time activities director plans many amazing community events including Food Truck Fridays!