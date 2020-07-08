17027 Perdido Key Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities accessible game room parking pool garage

Gorgeous 2 story home nestled on a private lot with NO back neighbors now available in the wonderful master planned community of Eagle Springs! Home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, recent wood plank tile flooring installation, granite countertops, beautiful cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Luxurious master suite features double sinks, a separate shower and tub and a large closet that is sure to please. GAME ROOM upstairs! COVERED back patio and oversized back yard that is perfect for entertaining or letting the kids play! Walking distance to school, neighborhood parks, pools, splash pad, and ball fields. Call to schedule your private showing today!!