Atascocita, TX
17027 Perdido Key Lane
17027 Perdido Key Lane

17027 Perdido Key Lane
Atascocita
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

17027 Perdido Key Lane, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous 2 story home nestled on a private lot with NO back neighbors now available in the wonderful master planned community of Eagle Springs! Home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, recent wood plank tile flooring installation, granite countertops, beautiful cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Luxurious master suite features double sinks, a separate shower and tub and a large closet that is sure to please. GAME ROOM upstairs! COVERED back patio and oversized back yard that is perfect for entertaining or letting the kids play! Walking distance to school, neighborhood parks, pools, splash pad, and ball fields. Call to schedule your private showing today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17027 Perdido Key Lane have any available units?
17027 Perdido Key Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 17027 Perdido Key Lane have?
Some of 17027 Perdido Key Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17027 Perdido Key Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17027 Perdido Key Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17027 Perdido Key Lane pet-friendly?
No, 17027 Perdido Key Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascocita.
Does 17027 Perdido Key Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17027 Perdido Key Lane offers parking.
Does 17027 Perdido Key Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17027 Perdido Key Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17027 Perdido Key Lane have a pool?
Yes, 17027 Perdido Key Lane has a pool.
Does 17027 Perdido Key Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 17027 Perdido Key Lane has accessible units.
Does 17027 Perdido Key Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17027 Perdido Key Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 17027 Perdido Key Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 17027 Perdido Key Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

