14437 Great Highway

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking elevator bbq/grill courtyard

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard elevator parking bbq/grill internet access

Virtual Tour for Beach Condo:



https://www.luxurylivingoceanfront.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/Beach-Condo-.mp4



Virtual Tour for Ocean Condo:



https://www.luxurylivingoceanfront.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/Ocean-Condo.mp4



Oceanfront View Condo:

Safe Upscale area of town. Only 5 minutes by car to downtown SF.

Near UCSF & Veterans Hospital for those using the facilities.



www.LuxuryLivingOceanfront.com

VIRTUAL TOUR and photos on web site above...



Beach lovers dream! Situated just steps from Ocean Beach, this wonderful Outer Richmond residence features an open living/kitchen/dining area, spacious bedrooms, direct access to the common area/courtyard/bbq, a private balcony with VIEWS accessed from the living area and bedrooms. 1 car parking optional upon availability. On a clear day you can see the Farallon Islands, and on any given day you can watch ships sail in and out of the bay, whales breaching, dolphins playing, and surfers surfing. Great commute location. Close to GG Park, Beach Chalet, Cliff House, and Balboa shops/restaurants.



*YEARLY special rate



MONTHLY FURNISHED RATES Vary:

1 year lease $4999



6 month lease $5200



Single months $5300



June 01-Sept.08 $5700 per month with a 3 month minimum



2 bd/2bth-PANORAMIC OCEANFRONT views from your private balcony- convenient to UCSF & Veterans Hospital.

UPSCALE AREA OF SAN FRANCISCO

no Smoking/no pets please

.......415 302 6999.....



2 bedrooms- King Bed in Master Suite - Queen Bed in 2nd Bedroom

2 full bath- private bathrooms each with own shower/tub

Office area with desk overlooking the Pacific Ocean

Private Balcony from all rooms- Stand on your balcony & gaze at the Ocean

Cable TV High speed Internet elevator washer dryer



Bus line outside the front door

AMAZING ocean a stones throw away- watch the surfers and the sunset from your balcony.---

Move out cleaning fee required. Ask for pricing.

guest pays utilities.