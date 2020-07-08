All apartments in Atascocita
Atascocita, TX
12547 Fern Creek Trail
Last updated June 22 2019 at 11:10 PM

12547 Fern Creek Trail

12547 Fern Creek Trail · No Longer Available
Location

12547 Fern Creek Trail, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

garbage disposal
pool
bathtub
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
range
Property Amenities
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/861eb2603e ---- Beautiful 2 Story house in Eagle Springs is just waiting for you to call it home! Gourmet island kitchen features Corian counter-tops, over-sized cabinetry that can hold all of your cooking utensils. The detailed designer tile back splash will catch your eye. There is a breakfast area, utility room and bathroom on the first floor. Bedrooms have neutral carpet and there is ceramic tile throughout the rest of the house. The great master suite has garden tub for wonderful baths and a separate shower. Terra Residential Services, Inc. CRMC 9977 W. Sam Houston Parkway North, Suite 160, Houston, TX 77064 Phone: (713) 895-9966, (800) 275-7776 One Year Back Yard Carpet Ceramic Tile Disposal Dual Vanity Fence First Floor Master Pool Range

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12547 Fern Creek Trail have any available units?
12547 Fern Creek Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 12547 Fern Creek Trail have?
Some of 12547 Fern Creek Trail's amenities include garbage disposal, pool, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12547 Fern Creek Trail currently offering any rent specials?
12547 Fern Creek Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12547 Fern Creek Trail pet-friendly?
No, 12547 Fern Creek Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascocita.
Does 12547 Fern Creek Trail offer parking?
No, 12547 Fern Creek Trail does not offer parking.
Does 12547 Fern Creek Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12547 Fern Creek Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12547 Fern Creek Trail have a pool?
Yes, 12547 Fern Creek Trail has a pool.
Does 12547 Fern Creek Trail have accessible units?
No, 12547 Fern Creek Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 12547 Fern Creek Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 12547 Fern Creek Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12547 Fern Creek Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 12547 Fern Creek Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

