12547 Fern Creek Trail

Amenities

garbage disposal pool bathtub carpet range

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet garbage disposal range Property Amenities pool

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/861eb2603e ---- Beautiful 2 Story house in Eagle Springs is just waiting for you to call it home! Gourmet island kitchen features Corian counter-tops, over-sized cabinetry that can hold all of your cooking utensils. The detailed designer tile back splash will catch your eye. There is a breakfast area, utility room and bathroom on the first floor. Bedrooms have neutral carpet and there is ceramic tile throughout the rest of the house. The great master suite has garden tub for wonderful baths and a separate shower. Terra Residential Services, Inc. CRMC 9977 W. Sam Houston Parkway North, Suite 160, Houston, TX 77064 Phone: (713) 895-9966, (800) 275-7776 One Year Back Yard Carpet Ceramic Tile Disposal Dual Vanity Fence First Floor Master Pool Range