All apartments in Atascocita
Find more places like 12007 Tower Falls Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atascocita, TX
/
12007 Tower Falls Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12007 Tower Falls Court

12007 Tower Falls Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atascocita
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

12007 Tower Falls Court, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
BACK ON THE MARKET! Flexible terms if short term lease is needed w/ purchase. 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathrooms & 3 car detached garage in Eagle Springs. Oversized lot on culdesac backs to reserve & community lake. Walking distance to community pool. Professionally landscaped w/ sprinkler system. Tile/wood flooring throughout the downstairs. Recently painted. Flooring never lived on. Upstairs HVAC Trane unit installed 6/2018. 2 story entry- split dining & study w/ French doors. Open floor plan, high ceilings, wall of windows & lots of natural sun light. Huge gameroom upstairs & homework nook. Seller will consider a short term lease prior to closing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12007 Tower Falls Court have any available units?
12007 Tower Falls Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 12007 Tower Falls Court have?
Some of 12007 Tower Falls Court's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12007 Tower Falls Court currently offering any rent specials?
12007 Tower Falls Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12007 Tower Falls Court pet-friendly?
No, 12007 Tower Falls Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascocita.
Does 12007 Tower Falls Court offer parking?
Yes, 12007 Tower Falls Court offers parking.
Does 12007 Tower Falls Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12007 Tower Falls Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12007 Tower Falls Court have a pool?
Yes, 12007 Tower Falls Court has a pool.
Does 12007 Tower Falls Court have accessible units?
No, 12007 Tower Falls Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12007 Tower Falls Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12007 Tower Falls Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 12007 Tower Falls Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12007 Tower Falls Court has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascend at Bridges
14100 Will Clayton Parkway
Atascocita, TX 77338
Sunrise at Atascocita
7850 FM-1960 E
Atascocita, TX 77346
Park at Tour 18
18110 Hunters Terrace Drive
Atascocita, TX 77338

Similar Pages

Atascocita 1 BedroomsAtascocita 2 Bedrooms
Atascocita 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAtascocita Apartments with Balcony
Atascocita Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TX
Dickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXHuntsville, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXNassau Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch