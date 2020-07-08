12007 Tower Falls Court

Amenities
BACK ON THE MARKET! Flexible terms if short term lease is needed w/ purchase. 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathrooms & 3 car detached garage in Eagle Springs. Oversized lot on culdesac backs to reserve & community lake. Walking distance to community pool. Professionally landscaped w/ sprinkler system. Tile/wood flooring throughout the downstairs. Recently painted. Flooring never lived on. Upstairs HVAC Trane unit installed 6/2018. 2 story entry- split dining & study w/ French doors. Open floor plan, high ceilings, wall of windows & lots of natural sun light. Huge gameroom upstairs & homework nook. Seller will consider a short term lease prior to closing.