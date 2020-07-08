12007 Tower Falls Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

BACK ON THE MARKET! Flexible terms if short term lease is needed w/ purchase. 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathrooms & 3 car detached garage in Eagle Springs. Oversized lot on culdesac backs to reserve & community lake. Walking distance to community pool. Professionally landscaped w/ sprinkler system. Tile/wood flooring throughout the downstairs. Recently painted. Flooring never lived on. Upstairs HVAC Trane unit installed 6/2018. 2 story entry- split dining & study w/ French doors. Open floor plan, high ceilings, wall of windows & lots of natural sun light. Huge gameroom upstairs & homework nook. Seller will consider a short term lease prior to closing.