1 bedroom apartments
14 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Angleton, TX
Last updated June 12 at 08:00am
8 Units Available
Angleton Manor
1100 Buchta Rd, Angleton, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
657 sqft
Angleton Manor - Offers one and two bedroom spacious apartments that can include Washer & Dryer connections, a cozy fireplace, spacious walk-in closet, private patio and exterior storage. Water, sewer and trash is included.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
The Cambridge
301 Cannan Dr, Angleton, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
667 sqft
Quiet, comfortable living in excellently maintained apartment homes, outstanding amenities, and a convenient location are just a few of the benefits of making the Cambridge Apartments Angleton your home.
Results within 1 mile of Angleton
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
20 Units Available
Brazos Crossing
4501 Brazosport Blvd N, Richwood, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
684 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Results within 5 miles of Angleton
Last updated June 14 at 06:01pm
134 Units Available
Vanderbilt Apartments
101 Hackberry St, Clute, TX
1 Bedroom
$660
600 sqft
Providing amenities from a shimmering swimming pool and tennis court area, to a refined kitchen with spacious closets indoors, Vanderbilt will provide you with the most comfortable living experience available.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
30 Units Available
LakeVue
200 E Brazoswood Dr, Clute, TX
1 Bedroom
$533
628 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Call us today for more information! Lakeside living near the Gulf Coast.
Last updated June 14 at 07:01pm
52 Units Available
The Lodge At Timbercreek
200 Timbercreek Dr, Richwood, TX
1 Bedroom
$673
586 sqft
Finding beautiful apartment homes in Texas has never been easier. Come live at The Lodge at Timbercreek Apartments and enjoy luxurious living. The Lodge at Timbercreek is nestled in a lovely Richwood neighborhood.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
Plantation Park
100 Cactus St, Lake Jackson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
840 sqft
Located close to the Nolan Ryan Expressway and Morrison Park. Units include air conditioning, dishwasher, extra storage, and in-unit laundry. Community features pool table, pool, parking and BBQ grills.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
The Life at Forest View
201 Hackberry St, Clute, TX
1 Bedroom
$635
557 sqft
Community features swimming pool, dog park, basketball court and resident clubhouse. Each apartment has washer and dryer connection, ceiling fans and dishwasher. Close to Justin Hurst Wildlife Management Area, Oyster Creek and Surfside Beach.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
East Bank at Richwood Village
100 Creekwood Landing Drive, Richwood, TX
1 Bedroom
$849
684 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
12 Units Available
Edgewater
514 That Way, Lake Jackson, TX
1 Bedroom
$927
790 sqft
Edgewater is Lake Jackson's Premiere Apartment Home Community.
Last updated June 14 at 06:28pm
5 Units Available
Brentwood
510 That Way St, Lake Jackson, TX
1 Bedroom
$889
755 sqft
Brentwood Apartments offer all the comforts of home in an ideal location in a well-kept residential area. We are located just minutes from everything you need.
Last updated June 14 at 06:55pm
21 Units Available
Palms of Lake Jackson
440 Highway 332, Lake Jackson, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
680 sqft
Situated in the Lake Jackson, Texas, you'll find our charming community offers an impressive array of features and advantages.
Results within 10 miles of Angleton
Last updated June 14 at 07:07pm
39 Units Available
Shadow Park Apartments
420 Garland Dr, Lake Jackson, TX
1 Bedroom
$744
627 sqft
Are you looking for apartment home living in Lake Jackson, Texas? Your search is over. Welcome to Shadow Park Apartments. Located near Nolan Ryan Expressway, traveling to nearby shopping, dining, and entertainment venues will be a breeze.
Last updated June 14 at 06:49pm
220 Units Available
Reserve at Lake Jackson
202 FM 2004, Lake Jackson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,175
662 sqft
Reserve at Lake Jackson will be ideal for those looking for a world of relaxation and comfort.
