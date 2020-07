Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities accessible

Charming home in the Heart of Alvin in need of a new Tenant! Located close to it all, schools, shopping, and entertainment. Hardwood floors and tile throughout, Granite counters, fresh paint and enclosed utility room. Lots of Kitchen cabinet storage plus a glass fronted cabinet for display. Large backyard for outdoor fun. This is a must see!