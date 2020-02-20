All apartments in Aldine
Find more places like 134 Memory Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aldine, TX
/
134 Memory Lane
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:26 PM

134 Memory Lane

134 Memory Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

134 Memory Lane, Aldine, TX 77037

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
134 Memory Lane - This quaint little light and bright home is ready for move-in. Fully fenced yard with great landscape and large patio in the back area. This home features a two car garage and covered storage area and plenty of back yard for entertaining. 3 bedrooms and two baths are offered along with a fresh kitchen with white cabinetry. The refrigerator is included with the home. Fresh carpet and updated flooring make for a wonderful living area. Updated back splash in the kitchen area. The home is close to major freeways and close to shopping. .This home is very popular and won't last long!

(RLNE5437673)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 Memory Lane have any available units?
134 Memory Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aldine, TX.
What amenities does 134 Memory Lane have?
Some of 134 Memory Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 Memory Lane currently offering any rent specials?
134 Memory Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 Memory Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 134 Memory Lane is pet friendly.
Does 134 Memory Lane offer parking?
Yes, 134 Memory Lane offers parking.
Does 134 Memory Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 134 Memory Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 Memory Lane have a pool?
No, 134 Memory Lane does not have a pool.
Does 134 Memory Lane have accessible units?
No, 134 Memory Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 134 Memory Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 134 Memory Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 134 Memory Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 134 Memory Lane has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TX
Texas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXJersey Village, TXBellaire, TXChannelview, TXTomball, TXDeer Park, TXCrosby, TX
La Porte, TXFriendswood, TXDayton, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TXPecan Grove, TXRichmond, TXAlvin, TXNassau Bay, TXMont Belvieu, TXSeabrook, TXDickinson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine