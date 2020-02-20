Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

134 Memory Lane - This quaint little light and bright home is ready for move-in. Fully fenced yard with great landscape and large patio in the back area. This home features a two car garage and covered storage area and plenty of back yard for entertaining. 3 bedrooms and two baths are offered along with a fresh kitchen with white cabinetry. The refrigerator is included with the home. Fresh carpet and updated flooring make for a wonderful living area. Updated back splash in the kitchen area. The home is close to major freeways and close to shopping. .This home is very popular and won't last long!



(RLNE5437673)