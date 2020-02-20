134 Memory Lane - This quaint little light and bright home is ready for move-in. Fully fenced yard with great landscape and large patio in the back area. This home features a two car garage and covered storage area and plenty of back yard for entertaining. 3 bedrooms and two baths are offered along with a fresh kitchen with white cabinetry. The refrigerator is included with the home. Fresh carpet and updated flooring make for a wonderful living area. Updated back splash in the kitchen area. The home is close to major freeways and close to shopping. .This home is very popular and won't last long!
(RLNE5437673)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 134 Memory Lane have any available units?
134 Memory Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aldine, TX.
What amenities does 134 Memory Lane have?
Some of 134 Memory Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 Memory Lane currently offering any rent specials?
134 Memory Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 Memory Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 134 Memory Lane is pet friendly.
Does 134 Memory Lane offer parking?
Yes, 134 Memory Lane offers parking.
Does 134 Memory Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 134 Memory Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 Memory Lane have a pool?
No, 134 Memory Lane does not have a pool.
Does 134 Memory Lane have accessible units?
No, 134 Memory Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 134 Memory Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 134 Memory Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 134 Memory Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 134 Memory Lane has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)