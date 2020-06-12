All apartments in Tellico Village
Find more places like 511 Cimarron Circle, Furnished Home.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tellico Village, TN
/
511 Cimarron Circle, Furnished Home
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:35 PM

511 Cimarron Circle, Furnished Home

511 Cimmaron Circle · (865) 408-3100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tellico Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

511 Cimmaron Circle, Tellico Village, TN 37774

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1760 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
LONG-TERM AND ONE-MONTH RENTALS:

Come enjoy spectacular mountain and lake views in this furnished townhome in Tellico Village. Main bedroom and bathroom are on the main level, with two additional bedrooms in the lower level. Have your meals in the kitchen or out on the spacious deck!

Rent includes Homeowner and Townhome Association Fees, Water/Sewer, Cable and Internet! Owner pays average electric bill, and tenant pays any additional.
Minimum rental period is one month..

Call today for availability and more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 Cimarron Circle, Furnished Home have any available units?
511 Cimarron Circle, Furnished Home has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 511 Cimarron Circle, Furnished Home have?
Some of 511 Cimarron Circle, Furnished Home's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 Cimarron Circle, Furnished Home currently offering any rent specials?
511 Cimarron Circle, Furnished Home isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 Cimarron Circle, Furnished Home pet-friendly?
No, 511 Cimarron Circle, Furnished Home is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tellico Village.
Does 511 Cimarron Circle, Furnished Home offer parking?
Yes, 511 Cimarron Circle, Furnished Home does offer parking.
Does 511 Cimarron Circle, Furnished Home have units with washers and dryers?
No, 511 Cimarron Circle, Furnished Home does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 Cimarron Circle, Furnished Home have a pool?
No, 511 Cimarron Circle, Furnished Home does not have a pool.
Does 511 Cimarron Circle, Furnished Home have accessible units?
No, 511 Cimarron Circle, Furnished Home does not have accessible units.
Does 511 Cimarron Circle, Furnished Home have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 511 Cimarron Circle, Furnished Home has units with dishwashers.
Does 511 Cimarron Circle, Furnished Home have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 511 Cimarron Circle, Furnished Home has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 511 Cimarron Circle, Furnished Home?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Tellico Village 3 BedroomsTellico Village Apartments with Balcony
Tellico Village Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Knoxville, TNCleveland, TNOak Ridge, TN
Maryville, TNSeymour, TNMaynardville, TN
Farragut, TNAthens, TNFairfield Glade, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Lee UniversityTennessee College of Applied Technology-Knoxville
The University of Tennessee-Knoxville
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity