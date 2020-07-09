All apartments in Shelby County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

7162 Charlton Way

7162 Charlton Way · (901) 260-0206 ext. 1
Location

7162 Charlton Way, Shelby County, TN 38018

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7162 Charlton Way · Avail. now

$1,295

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1311 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Come See This Great Home - Come see this home with three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. It will come with a stove/oven, refrigerator, and dishwasher. The living room has a fireplace to relax in front of. Please be advised that fireplaces and chimneys are not guaranteed to be operational, and the burden will be upon the resident of the property to professionally verify in writing the safety of any fireplace, gas logs or chimney TO the management company before using. This is especially crucial with wood burning fireplaces. Ask the leasing office about vendors used by EPM whom we recommend for these services. Enjoy the split floor plan of the home, the master bedroom is downstairs while the other two bedrooms and full bathroom are upstairs. The back patio and yard is partially fenced with an extra drive and space for parking. Call for more information at 901-260-0206 ext. 1

(RLNE5899264)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

