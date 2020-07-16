1539 Far Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning bathtub

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available for Rental Only- $1710- Security Deposit & $1710- 1st Month's Rent Required @ Lease Signing-



This beautiful Cordova home features 4 bedrooms + BONUS ROOM, 2.5 bathrooms, master bathroom suite includes separate stand-up shower & bathtub, formal dining room, spacious living room, separate hearth/keeping room, eat in kitchen with breakfast bar & tile floors, double car garage & fenced backyard with patio area for TONS of entertainment.



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED**

A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the "Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program" to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,710, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,710, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.