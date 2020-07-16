All apartments in Shelby County
1539 Far Drive
Last updated July 10 2020 at 5:43 PM

1539 Far Drive

1539 Far Drive · (901) 444-3735
Location

1539 Far Drive, Shelby County, TN 38016
Cumberland Farms

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,710

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2826 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available for Rental Only- $1710- Security Deposit & $1710- 1st Month's Rent Required @ Lease Signing-

This beautiful Cordova home features 4 bedrooms + BONUS ROOM, 2.5 bathrooms, master bathroom suite includes separate stand-up shower & bathtub, formal dining room, spacious living room, separate hearth/keeping room, eat in kitchen with breakfast bar & tile floors, double car garage & fenced backyard with patio area for TONS of entertainment.

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED**
A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the "Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program" to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,710, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,710, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1539 Far Drive have any available units?
1539 Far Drive has a unit available for $1,710 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1539 Far Drive have?
Some of 1539 Far Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1539 Far Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1539 Far Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1539 Far Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1539 Far Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1539 Far Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1539 Far Drive offers parking.
Does 1539 Far Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1539 Far Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1539 Far Drive have a pool?
No, 1539 Far Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1539 Far Drive have accessible units?
No, 1539 Far Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1539 Far Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1539 Far Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1539 Far Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1539 Far Drive has units with air conditioning.
