Red Bank, TN
603 Bitsy Lane
Last updated June 15 2020

603 Bitsy Lane

603 Bitsy Lane · (423) 800-5031 ext. 203
Location

603 Bitsy Lane, Red Bank, TN 37415
Lupton City - Norcross

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 603 Bitsy Lane · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2127 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Conveniently Located 3/4 Bedroom Home Close to Red Bank and Hixson - Great all brick rancher convenient to Red Bank and Hixson! Bitsy Lane features 3 spacious bedrooms on the main floor and a fully-finished basement that can be used as a 4th bedroom. in-law suite or teen room. The home offers beautiful hardwood floors, a gourmet kitchen gas stove, 2 and a half bathrooms, 2 fireplaces and 2 car garage. The washer and dryer is included as a courtesy. This house is perfect for families, working professionals or students looking for a place to share. This home is a must see. Located conveniently in a desirable neighborhood at the heart of Red Bank. This home is only 10 min to downtown Chattanooga and 13 mins to UT-Chattanooga.

Tenant responsible for all utilities, pest control and lawn care.

Pets require owner approval. No Dangerous Breeds, must be at least 2 years old, 2 pets max with a $350 non-refundable pet fee per pet.

Please call Greyhaven Realty Management Co. to schedule a viewing (423-648-6676)

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 603 Bitsy Lane have any available units?
603 Bitsy Lane has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 603 Bitsy Lane have?
Some of 603 Bitsy Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 603 Bitsy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
603 Bitsy Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 Bitsy Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 603 Bitsy Lane is pet friendly.
Does 603 Bitsy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 603 Bitsy Lane does offer parking.
Does 603 Bitsy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 603 Bitsy Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 Bitsy Lane have a pool?
No, 603 Bitsy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 603 Bitsy Lane have accessible units?
No, 603 Bitsy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 603 Bitsy Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 603 Bitsy Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 603 Bitsy Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 603 Bitsy Lane has units with air conditioning.
