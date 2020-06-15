603 Bitsy Lane

Amenities
Conveniently Located 3/4 Bedroom Home Close to Red Bank and Hixson - Great all brick rancher convenient to Red Bank and Hixson! Bitsy Lane features 3 spacious bedrooms on the main floor and a fully-finished basement that can be used as a 4th bedroom. in-law suite or teen room. The home offers beautiful hardwood floors, a gourmet kitchen gas stove, 2 and a half bathrooms, 2 fireplaces and 2 car garage. The washer and dryer is included as a courtesy. This house is perfect for families, working professionals or students looking for a place to share. This home is a must see. Located conveniently in a desirable neighborhood at the heart of Red Bank. This home is only 10 min to downtown Chattanooga and 13 mins to UT-Chattanooga.
Tenant responsible for all utilities, pest control and lawn care.
Pets require owner approval. No Dangerous Breeds, must be at least 2 years old, 2 pets max with a $350 non-refundable pet fee per pet.
Please call Greyhaven Realty Management Co. to schedule a viewing (423-648-6676)
If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.
(RLNE4854280)