603 Bitsy Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Conveniently Located 3/4 Bedroom Home Close to Red Bank and Hixson - Great all brick rancher convenient to Red Bank and Hixson! Bitsy Lane features 3 spacious bedrooms on the main floor and a fully-finished basement that can be used as a 4th bedroom. in-law suite or teen room. The home offers beautiful hardwood floors, a gourmet kitchen gas stove, 2 and a half bathrooms, 2 fireplaces and 2 car garage. The washer and dryer is included as a courtesy. This house is perfect for families, working professionals or students looking for a place to share. This home is a must see. Located conveniently in a desirable neighborhood at the heart of Red Bank. This home is only 10 min to downtown Chattanooga and 13 mins to UT-Chattanooga.



Tenant responsible for all utilities, pest control and lawn care.



Pets require owner approval. No Dangerous Breeds, must be at least 2 years old, 2 pets max with a $350 non-refundable pet fee per pet.



Please call Greyhaven Realty Management Co. to schedule a viewing (423-648-6676)



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.



