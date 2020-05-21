All apartments in Red Bank
Last updated May 21 2020 at 6:09 PM

2802 Easton Ave

2802 Easton Avenue · (423) 544-7700
Location

2802 Easton Avenue, Red Bank, TN 37415
Red Bank

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$996

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1176 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Price based on a 13 month lease. Conveniently located in Red Bank just a few minutes from downtown. Great covered porch looking into the woods at the rear of the property leads into the home. You walk in to a large living room with new laminate wood floors. The full bathroom is located between the living room and the bedrooms. New vanity, new flooring, new tub and shower in the bathroom. Both bedrooms have brand new carpet. On the back of the unit is the kitchen with newly painted cabinets, new granite counter tops, a tiled backsplash, and new stainless steal appliances. There is a back stairway that leads to the kitchen in order to drop the groceries off more conveniently. Come take a look at this great rental home. 2 car parking. 1 BR efficiency apartment under this unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2802 Easton Ave have any available units?
2802 Easton Ave has a unit available for $996 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2802 Easton Ave have?
Some of 2802 Easton Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2802 Easton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2802 Easton Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2802 Easton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2802 Easton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Red Bank.
Does 2802 Easton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2802 Easton Ave does offer parking.
Does 2802 Easton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2802 Easton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2802 Easton Ave have a pool?
No, 2802 Easton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2802 Easton Ave have accessible units?
No, 2802 Easton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2802 Easton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2802 Easton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2802 Easton Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2802 Easton Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
