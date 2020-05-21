2802 Easton Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Price based on a 13 month lease. Conveniently located in Red Bank just a few minutes from downtown. Great covered porch looking into the woods at the rear of the property leads into the home. You walk in to a large living room with new laminate wood floors. The full bathroom is located between the living room and the bedrooms. New vanity, new flooring, new tub and shower in the bathroom. Both bedrooms have brand new carpet. On the back of the unit is the kitchen with newly painted cabinets, new granite counter tops, a tiled backsplash, and new stainless steal appliances. There is a back stairway that leads to the kitchen in order to drop the groceries off more conveniently. Come take a look at this great rental home. 2 car parking. 1 BR efficiency apartment under this unit.