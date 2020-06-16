412 Dorminey Dr

Amenities

Lovely ONE LEVEL 2 bedroom home in the heart of Pigeon Forge. Cathedral ceilings and cozy gas fireplace in the Living room. Spacious kitchen with its abundant counter space and breakfast bar, convenient storage, sunny dining area with French doors that lead you onto the back patio. Large Master suite with a walk-in closet and large second closet and private bath with a whirlpool tub. Utility closet for a side by side washer dryer. Enjoy the on site pool within walking distance. Home owners association fee to be paid by owner and includes garbage pick up and pool & yard maintenance. Cable and internet available through Comcast at a discounted rate, NEW PAINT ON WALLS AND CEILINGS. Video Walkthrough https://drive.google.com/open?id=1Y3l5sBRC6lpjPn8vEnygPt1cE1_-ozh