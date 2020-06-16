All apartments in Pigeon Forge
Find more places like 412 Dorminey Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pigeon Forge, TN
/
412 Dorminey Dr
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM

412 Dorminey Dr

412 Dorminey Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

412 Dorminey Drive, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
Lovely ONE LEVEL 2 bedroom home in the heart of Pigeon Forge. Cathedral ceilings and cozy gas fireplace in the Living room. Spacious kitchen with its abundant counter space and breakfast bar, convenient storage, sunny dining area with French doors that lead you onto the back patio. Large Master suite with a walk-in closet and large second closet and private bath with a whirlpool tub. Utility closet for a side by side washer dryer. Enjoy the on site pool within walking distance. Home owners association fee to be paid by owner and includes garbage pick up and pool & yard maintenance. Cable and internet available through Comcast at a discounted rate, NEW PAINT ON WALLS AND CEILINGS. Video Walkthrough https://drive.google.com/open?id=1Y3l5sBRC6lpjPn8vEnygPt1cE1_-ozh

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 Dorminey Dr have any available units?
412 Dorminey Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pigeon Forge, TN.
What amenities does 412 Dorminey Dr have?
Some of 412 Dorminey Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 Dorminey Dr currently offering any rent specials?
412 Dorminey Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 Dorminey Dr pet-friendly?
No, 412 Dorminey Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pigeon Forge.
Does 412 Dorminey Dr offer parking?
Yes, 412 Dorminey Dr does offer parking.
Does 412 Dorminey Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 412 Dorminey Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 Dorminey Dr have a pool?
Yes, 412 Dorminey Dr has a pool.
Does 412 Dorminey Dr have accessible units?
No, 412 Dorminey Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 412 Dorminey Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 412 Dorminey Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 412 Dorminey Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 412 Dorminey Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Knoxville, TNOak Ridge, TNMaryville, TN
Seymour, TNMaynardville, TNFarragut, TN
Morristown, TNTellico Village, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Knoxville
The University of Tennessee-Knoxville