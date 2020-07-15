All apartments in Overton County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

1025 Cornerstone pkwy

1025 Cornerstone Parkway · (435) 327-2229
Location

1025 Cornerstone Parkway, Overton County, TN 38541

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 5 baths, $2199 · Avail. now

$2,199

5 Bed · 5 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
THIS IS A “RENT TO OWN” - NOT A RENTAL.

2 Year Option to Buy. Requires an initial $25,000 Down Payment. This does credit the home price 100%. Plus the first months lease payment for keys. “Credit Repair” is available.

Home Price is $459,000 Monthly $2,199

DESCRIPTION: “MOVE IN READY”
If relaxed, luxurious Dale Hollow LAKE LIFE is your dream, then this Classic Craftsman is the ONE for you! Poised on a bluff, the LAKE & MOUNTAIN VIEWS are the main attraction! WOW is all you'll say when you step in the door-Open concept living rm. (fireplace, vaulted T & G ceiling), dining & kitchen (granite tops, maple cabs.) focus on the VIEW!

Maple hardwood & tile floors, textured walls, crown molding, decks & porches-all your fav finishes. Master suite (w/view&porch access) XL tile shower, double vanity & walk in closet. Bedrooms. 2 & 3 share Jack/Jill bath,(1/2 guest ba.) finish 1st floor. Go up to bonus rm., full bath, bedroom. 4 (bonus can sleep too) & den. Go down to HUGE finished basement rec. rm. & full 4th bath. Exterior is handsome hardy plank/stone/chunky timbers combo on 1.78 Acres.

This is a NO BRAINER! Gated BEAUTIFUL quiet S/D just minutes to marina Dale Hollow Lake. Porches & decks on every level for outdoor R&R. Livingston city shopping & hospital 15 minutes.

(RLNE5516811)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1025 Cornerstone pkwy have any available units?
1025 Cornerstone pkwy has a unit available for $2,199 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1025 Cornerstone pkwy have?
Some of 1025 Cornerstone pkwy's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1025 Cornerstone pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
1025 Cornerstone pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025 Cornerstone pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 1025 Cornerstone pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 1025 Cornerstone pkwy offer parking?
No, 1025 Cornerstone pkwy does not offer parking.
Does 1025 Cornerstone pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1025 Cornerstone pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025 Cornerstone pkwy have a pool?
No, 1025 Cornerstone pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 1025 Cornerstone pkwy have accessible units?
No, 1025 Cornerstone pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 1025 Cornerstone pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 1025 Cornerstone pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1025 Cornerstone pkwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 1025 Cornerstone pkwy does not have units with air conditioning.
