1025 Cornerstone pkwy

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

THIS IS A “RENT TO OWN” - NOT A RENTAL.



2 Year Option to Buy. Requires an initial $25,000 Down Payment. This does credit the home price 100%. Plus the first months lease payment for keys. “Credit Repair” is available.



Home Price is $459,000 Monthly $2,199



DESCRIPTION: “MOVE IN READY”

If relaxed, luxurious Dale Hollow LAKE LIFE is your dream, then this Classic Craftsman is the ONE for you! Poised on a bluff, the LAKE & MOUNTAIN VIEWS are the main attraction! WOW is all you'll say when you step in the door-Open concept living rm. (fireplace, vaulted T & G ceiling), dining & kitchen (granite tops, maple cabs.) focus on the VIEW!



Maple hardwood & tile floors, textured walls, crown molding, decks & porches-all your fav finishes. Master suite (w/view&porch access) XL tile shower, double vanity & walk in closet. Bedrooms. 2 & 3 share Jack/Jill bath,(1/2 guest ba.) finish 1st floor. Go up to bonus rm., full bath, bedroom. 4 (bonus can sleep too) & den. Go down to HUGE finished basement rec. rm. & full 4th bath. Exterior is handsome hardy plank/stone/chunky timbers combo on 1.78 Acres.



This is a NO BRAINER! Gated BEAUTIFUL quiet S/D just minutes to marina Dale Hollow Lake. Porches & decks on every level for outdoor R&R. Livingston city shopping & hospital 15 minutes.



(RLNE5516811)