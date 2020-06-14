Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:35 PM

31 Apartments for rent in Oak Ridge, TN with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Oak Ridge renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
254 Jefferson Ave.
254 Jefferson Ave, Oak Ridge, TN
2 Bedrooms
$825
725 sqft
Cozy 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Duplex with New Deck! - Cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit. Beautiful new laminate flooring in kitchen upon entry, gorgeous original hardwood floors throughout, newer windows.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
299 Jefferson Avenue
299 Jefferson Ave, Oak Ridge, TN
3 Bedrooms
$895
975 sqft
Charming 3 bd/1 bath Duplex with covered back porch! **Recently remodeled** - Gorgeous like new unit located in a quiet and peaceful duplex centrally located in Oak Ridge.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
246 Gum Hollow Rd 4
246 Gum Hollow Road, Oak Ridge, TN
1 Bedroom
$675
140 sqft
ROOM 4 RENT. Looking for dependable Roommate! Beautiful Fully furnished Home, except for your bedroom, you furnish your own room. Home is in Oak Ridge. Lots of space.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
141 Latimer Rd
141 Latimer Rd, Oak Ridge, TN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
1344 sqft
We have a 4 bed/2 bath unit in Latimer Rd. (Historic Highland View Neighborhood), minutes from Kroger and Walmart.
Results within 5 miles of Oak Ridge
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:26pm
19 Units Available
Preserve at Hardin Valley
2310 Yellow Birch Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,074
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,533
1415 sqft
This elegant community offers wooded trails, volleyball courts, and fireside lounges. Apartments feature upscale amenities such as granite countertops, hardwood floors, and large windows for ample natural light.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
13 Units Available
Walden Legacy
1261 Walden Legacy Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$936
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,427
1516 sqft
Upscale, premier gated community. Interior upgrades include crown molding, raised-panel cabinets and walk-in closets. Fireplaces in each unit. On-site pool, playground and fitness center. Guest suite available. Pet-friendly. Minutes to Ball Camp Park.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
11807 Black Road
11807 Black Road, Knox County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2680 sqft
11807 Black Road Available 07/01/20 Newly Built with Wooded Seclusion - NEWLY BUILT!!! Enjoy an open floor plan with brand new appliances and hardwood floors.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
305 Lawton Blvd
305 Lawton Boulevard, Farragut, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
3689 sqft
305 Lawton Blvd Available 07/01/20 West Knoxville (Farragut), 4 bedroom, with lawn service included - For additional information or to schedule a showing, please contact Ray Gaudet with Realty Executives Associates at (865) 748-3346 (cell) or (865)

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1126 Bob Kirby
1126 Bob Kirby Road, Knox County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3400 sqft
West Knoxville, 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 3400 square feet - Text or call Ryan Fogarty with Realty Executives at mobile: (865) 333-4840 for more information or to schedule a showing. This 4 bedroom, 3.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
310 Oak Road
310 Oak Drive, Anderson County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1056 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom 1 bath remodeled home with basement. This home has hardwood floors, tile floors in bath, kitchen and stainless appliances. 1 car garage and LARGE yard located in Powell! Adorable 3 bedroom 1 bath remodeled home with basement.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
6917 Greenbrook Drive
6917 Greenbrook Drive, Knox County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1500 sqft
Beautiful Three Bedroom Two Bath with Two Car Garage! This Home has a Covered Front Porch, Hardwood Floors Throughout, Large Living Room with Vaulted Ceiling and Fireplace.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
2300 Town Creek Rd W, Unit B8
2300 Town Creek Road West, Loudon County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$975
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Two Bedroom, One & a Half Bath Townhome. This Unit has been Freshly Painted, New Hardwood Floors in the Living Room, Tile in the Kitchen and Bathrooms. Spacious Bedrooms, Great Closet Space, Washer/Dryer Hook Ups and Pantry.
Results within 10 miles of Oak Ridge
Verified

1 of 79

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
Deane Hill
22 Units Available
Windover Apartment Homes
301 Cheshire Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$840
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature central air/heating and hardwood floors. Residents get access to a tennis court, picnic area and fitness center. Near I-40. Close to Lakeshore Park, West Town Mall and University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
15 Units Available
Bell Walker's Crossing
8301 Block House Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,070
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1295 sqft
Comfortable apartments with garden soaking tubs and breakfast bars. Relax in the resident lounge or work out at the fitness center. Play sports and picnic at nearby West Hills/John Bynon Park. By I-75.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:20pm
$
103 Units Available
The Village at Westland Cove
9635 Westland Cove Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,155
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1520 sqft
Knoxville's Premier Waterfront Community. Are you ready to live an active lifestyle? Our Knoxville apartment community features a waterfront location allowing easy access to Fort Loudoun Lake.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:06pm
24 Units Available
Goldelm at Metropolitan Apartments
790 North Cedar Bluff Road, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$744
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
950 sqft
Minutes from downtown Knoxville and surrounded by lush landscaping, these apartments offer wood-style flooring, granite counters and an elegant designer paint scheme. Take advantage of the resort-style pool, Wi-Fi and many more luxury amenities.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:38pm
15 Units Available
Copper Pointe
401 S Gallaher View Rd, Knoxville, TN
Studio
$799
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$899
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1150 sqft
If you are looking for an exceptional community in Knoxville, Tennessee, where extraordinary service is the norm, your search ends here. Once you explore our appealing pet-friendly apartments, you’ll wish you had brought the moving truck.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
5 Units Available
Goldelm at Cedar Bluff
424 N Cedar Bluff Road, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$839
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1042 sqft
Contemporary apartments in community with biking and jogging trails, clubhouse, and pool. Controlled access to complex. Apartments feature oversized closets and stainless steel appliances. Near Starbucks, Waffle House and I-75.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:14pm
West Hills
16 Units Available
The Willows of West Hills
7118 W Arbor Trace Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$909
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1326 sqft
Just a 12-minute commute to downtown and close to Whole Foods and restaurants. New interiors feature wood-style flooring, vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets. Community has a clubhouse and resort-style pool.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
6406 Airtree Ln
6406 Airtree Ln, Knox County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1600 sqft
Convenient newer home for rent - Property Id: 233119 Convenient newer home for rent. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a 2 car garage. Stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator, dishwasher, stove and microwave.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
8816 Mill Run Drive
8816 Mill Run Drive, Knox County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1400 sqft
Knoxville, 3 bedroom with fenced-in yard - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Owner/Agent Susan Niedergeses with Realty Executives Associates at 865-300-4722 (cell) or 865-693-3232 (office).

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
6938 Pemmbrooke Shire Lane
6938 Pemmbrooke Shire Lane, Knoxville, TN
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1594 sqft
GORGEOUS PEMMBROOKE PLACE WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHS - Are you looking for a convenient west location, just 10 minutes to downtown & UT? This is it! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo features a large, open living space with a wood burning fireplace.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
West Hills
1 Unit Available
323 Vanosdale Road
323 Vanosdale Road, Knoxville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
323 Vanosdale Road Available 07/01/20 3BR One-Level near West Town Mall - 3 Bedrooms, 2 full baths, all on one level Just down the street from West Hills Elementary School.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
10400 Grovedale Drive
10400 Grovedale Drive, Knox County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1450 sqft
West Knoxville, 3 bedroom, fenced backyard - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Kenna Stephens with Realty Executives Associates at (865) 604-4635 or (865) 688-3232.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Oak Ridge, TN

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Oak Ridge renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

