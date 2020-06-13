/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:38 AM
11 Accessible Apartments for rent in Oak Ridge, TN
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 12:01am
4 Units Available
Teller Village
100 Teejay Dr, Oak Ridge, TN
2 Bedrooms
$720
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Teller Village in Oak Ridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Oak Ridge
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Walden Legacy
1261 Walden Legacy Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$936
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,427
1516 sqft
Upscale, premier gated community. Interior upgrades include crown molding, raised-panel cabinets and walk-in closets. Fireplaces in each unit. On-site pool, playground and fitness center. Guest suite available. Pet-friendly. Minutes to Ball Camp Park.
Results within 10 miles of Oak Ridge
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 01:10am
16 Units Available
Copper Pointe
401 S Gallaher View Rd, Knoxville, TN
Studio
$799
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$899
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1150 sqft
If you are looking for an exceptional community in Knoxville, Tennessee, where extraordinary service is the norm, your search ends here. Once you explore our appealing pet-friendly apartments, you’ll wish you had brought the moving truck.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:30am
24 Units Available
Goldelm at Metropolitan Apartments
790 North Cedar Bluff Road, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$744
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
950 sqft
Minutes from downtown Knoxville and surrounded by lush landscaping, these apartments offer wood-style flooring, granite counters and an elegant designer paint scheme. Take advantage of the resort-style pool, Wi-Fi and many more luxury amenities.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:36am
$
23 Units Available
Retreat West Hills
3399 Lake Brook Blvd, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$779
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1190 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes in Knoxville's West Hills neighborhood, close to West Town Mall. Pet-friendly units come with carpets, ceiling fans and air conditioning. Clubhouse, carport and tennis court. Near West Hills Elementary School.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
4 Units Available
Brendon Park Apartments
9123 Grayland Dr, Knoxville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$825
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
908 sqft
Pet-friendly community in a park-like setting with impressive views. Patio or balcony in each unit. Salt-water pool, oversize sundeck and basketball courts available. State-of-the-art fitness center. Updated, spacious interiors.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 10 at 04:08am
3 Units Available
The Vue At Ridge Way
1201 Vista Ridge Way, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$838
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$952
1185 sqft
Spacious homes with energy-efficient appliances and a patio. Beat the heat in the swimming pool on hot days. Enjoy use of the playground. Minutes from I-40 for a smooth commute. By West Town Mall.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:10am
7 Units Available
The Meridian
309 Broome Rd, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$899
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in 15 acres of landscaped surroundings, this recently renovated West Knoxville apartment complex offers gourmet kitchens, quartz countertops, air conditioning, and private patio/balcony. Enjoy 24-hour maintenance, basketball court and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:01am
West Hills
18 Units Available
The Willows of West Hills
7118 W Arbor Trace Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$909
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1326 sqft
Just a 12-minute commute to downtown and close to Whole Foods and restaurants. New interiors feature wood-style flooring, vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets. Community has a clubhouse and resort-style pool.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:22am
$
Deane Hill
4 Units Available
The Everly
519 Morrell Rd, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$929
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1300 sqft
A short drive from I-75 and I-40. Pet-friendly community includes a tennis court, a pool and a clubhouse. Spacious homes have a fully equipped kitchen, a fireplace and carpet.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:34am
$
103 Units Available
The Village at Westland Cove
9635 Westland Cove Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,170
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1520 sqft
Knoxville's Premier Waterfront Community. Are you ready to live an active lifestyle? Our Knoxville apartment community features a waterfront location allowing easy access to Fort Loudoun Lake.
Similar Pages
Oak Ridge 1 BedroomsOak Ridge 2 BedroomsOak Ridge 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOak Ridge 3 BedroomsOak Ridge Accessible Apartments
Oak Ridge Apartments with BalconyOak Ridge Apartments with GymOak Ridge Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOak Ridge Apartments with Parking