The Reserve at Dexter Lake

TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Your dream home is waiting for you at The Reserve Apartments at Dexter Lake homes located in Cordova, Tennessee. Quietly nestled with easy access to I-40 and Germantown Parkway. A quick drive to Memphis make enjoying the city's shopping, dining and entertainment a breeze. Our luxurious one, two and three bedroom floorplans may offer spa-like bathrooms with whirlpool garden tubs, full-size washer and dryer connections, built-in bookshelves, private garages with remote control access and cozy wood-burning fireplaces with free firewood delivered to your door. Take a dip in the pool, relax on the massive sundeck or unwind in the whirlpool spa. Children will love the playground, while the whole family can enjoy the scenic lighted jogging trails, tennis courts and sand volleyball court.