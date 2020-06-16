Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

913 Thunder Creek Drive Available 07/01/20 Maryville, 3 bedroom home with fenced yard - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Karen Robertson with Realty Executives Associates at 865-454-7626 (cell) or 865-983-0011 (office).



This 1703 SF home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths; an eat-in kitchen with electric range, garbage disposal, microwave, and dishwasher; high ceilings; inside laundry hookups; gas log fireplace; tile and laminate floors; plus a 2-car garage, deck, and fenced yard...all in a country setting.



To apply for and to view all of our available rental properties, please see REARENTS.COM. Credit and background checks required. Dogs considered with $300 non-refundable pet fee.



Call or text Karen at 865-454-7626 to schedule your showing or for more information.



School Information:

Call Maryville City Schools at 865-982-7221 for school zoning information.



Disclaimer: Information listed is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. We are not responsible for changes in zoning or inaccurate information.



(RLNE4941363)