Maryville, TN
913 Thunder Creek Drive
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:47 PM

913 Thunder Creek Drive

913 Thunder Creek Drive · (865) 984-1111
Location

913 Thunder Creek Drive, Maryville, TN 37801

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 913 Thunder Creek Drive · Avail. Jul 1

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1703 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
913 Thunder Creek Drive Available 07/01/20 Maryville, 3 bedroom home with fenced yard - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Karen Robertson with Realty Executives Associates at 865-454-7626 (cell) or 865-983-0011 (office).

This 1703 SF home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths; an eat-in kitchen with electric range, garbage disposal, microwave, and dishwasher; high ceilings; inside laundry hookups; gas log fireplace; tile and laminate floors; plus a 2-car garage, deck, and fenced yard...all in a country setting.

To apply for and to view all of our available rental properties, please see REARENTS.COM. Credit and background checks required. Dogs considered with $300 non-refundable pet fee.

Call or text Karen at 865-454-7626 to schedule your showing or for more information.

School Information:
Call Maryville City Schools at 865-982-7221 for school zoning information.

Disclaimer: Information listed is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. We are not responsible for changes in zoning or inaccurate information.

(RLNE4941363)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 913 Thunder Creek Drive have any available units?
913 Thunder Creek Drive has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 913 Thunder Creek Drive have?
Some of 913 Thunder Creek Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 913 Thunder Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
913 Thunder Creek Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 913 Thunder Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 913 Thunder Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maryville.
Does 913 Thunder Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 913 Thunder Creek Drive does offer parking.
Does 913 Thunder Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 913 Thunder Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 913 Thunder Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 913 Thunder Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 913 Thunder Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 913 Thunder Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 913 Thunder Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 913 Thunder Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 913 Thunder Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 913 Thunder Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
