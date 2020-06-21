761 Casey Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities

Maryville, 2 bedroom condo with 1400 SF - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Beth Pankratz with Realty Executives Associates at 865-567-5979 (cell) or 865-983-0011 (office).



This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse features NEW LVP flooring, freshly cleaned carpet, tile backsplash in kitchen, all kitchen appliances, faux wood blinds, AND washer and dryer. $1200 per month and $1200 security deposit. The owner will consider one small pet with non-refundable pet fee. No smoking.



To apply for and to view all of our available rental properties, please see REARENTS.COM. Background and credit checks required.



Call or text Beth at 865-567-5979 to schedule a showing and for more information.



School Information:



Foothills Elementary

Montgomery Ridge Intermediate

Maryville Junior High

Maryville High



Disclaimer: School information listed is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. We are not responsible for changes in zoning or inaccurate information. Call Maryville City Schools at 865-982-7121 to verify zoning information.



(RLNE3205910)