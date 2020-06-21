All apartments in Maryville
761 Casey Lane, Maryville, TN 37801

in unit laundry
carpet
Maryville, 2 bedroom condo with 1400 SF - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Beth Pankratz with Realty Executives Associates at 865-567-5979 (cell) or 865-983-0011 (office).

This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse features NEW LVP flooring, freshly cleaned carpet, tile backsplash in kitchen, all kitchen appliances, faux wood blinds, AND washer and dryer. $1200 per month and $1200 security deposit. The owner will consider one small pet with non-refundable pet fee. No smoking.

To apply for and to view all of our available rental properties, please see REARENTS.COM. Background and credit checks required.

Call or text Beth at 865-567-5979 to schedule a showing and for more information.

School Information:

Foothills Elementary
Montgomery Ridge Intermediate
Maryville Junior High
Maryville High

Disclaimer: School information listed is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. We are not responsible for changes in zoning or inaccurate information. Call Maryville City Schools at 865-982-7121 to verify zoning information.

(RLNE3205910)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 761 Casey Lane have any available units?
761 Casey Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maryville, TN.
Is 761 Casey Lane currently offering any rent specials?
761 Casey Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 761 Casey Lane pet-friendly?
No, 761 Casey Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maryville.
Does 761 Casey Lane offer parking?
No, 761 Casey Lane does not offer parking.
Does 761 Casey Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 761 Casey Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 761 Casey Lane have a pool?
No, 761 Casey Lane does not have a pool.
Does 761 Casey Lane have accessible units?
No, 761 Casey Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 761 Casey Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 761 Casey Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 761 Casey Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 761 Casey Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
