Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

1202 Calderwood Avenue

Location

1202 Calderwood Avenue, Maryville, TN 37801

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Maryville, 3 bedroom near parks and schools - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Tony Mills with Realty Executives Associates at 865-748-2854 (cell) or 865-983-0011 (office).

This cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath home offers city schools, many updates, and beautiful location right in the middle of the city. The Sunset View area is perfect for walking and biking. Very close to parks and schools. There is an extra lot next door to give you room to spread out.

To apply for and to view all of our available rental properties, please see REARENTS.COM. Background and credit checks required. No pets. No smoking.

Call or text Tony Mills at 865-748-2854 for more information or to schedule a showing.

School Information:
Sam Houston Elementary
Maryville Junior High
Maryville High School

Disclaimer: School information listed is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. We are not responsible for changes in zoning or inaccurate information. To verify zoning information, please contact Maryville City Schools at 865-982-7121.

(RLNE5780678)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

