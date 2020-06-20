1010 East Harper Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

This charming cottage style duplex has been recently renovated inside and out! Imagine yourself on the wrap-around front porch, watching the seasonal foliage change we enjoy here in East TN, or running into the local shops, restaurants, cafés, breweries, and more that are just a few minutes away in the heart of downtown Maryville. Zoned for Maryville City Schools! This is all before you even step foot inside, where you will be delighted by the airy and bright atmosphere and highly functional floorplan, which includes a spacious living area, an eat-in kitchen, a convenient bathroom/utility room complete with provided washer and dryer, and four spacious bedrooms, one of which has another bathroom adjacent to it, serving the purpose of a master suite. Plenty of closets provide ample storage, and finally, off-street parking is available out back. Trash & lawncare are included, just turn utilities on and you are ready to go! Inquire to schedule your self-guided showing today!