All apartments in Maryville
Find more places like 1010 East Harper Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maryville, TN
/
1010 East Harper Avenue
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

1010 East Harper Avenue

1010 East Harper Avenue · (865) 407-2948
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Maryville
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1010 East Harper Avenue, Maryville, TN 37804

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
This charming cottage style duplex has been recently renovated inside and out! Imagine yourself on the wrap-around front porch, watching the seasonal foliage change we enjoy here in East TN, or running into the local shops, restaurants, cafés, breweries, and more that are just a few minutes away in the heart of downtown Maryville. Zoned for Maryville City Schools! This is all before you even step foot inside, where you will be delighted by the airy and bright atmosphere and highly functional floorplan, which includes a spacious living area, an eat-in kitchen, a convenient bathroom/utility room complete with provided washer and dryer, and four spacious bedrooms, one of which has another bathroom adjacent to it, serving the purpose of a master suite. Plenty of closets provide ample storage, and finally, off-street parking is available out back. Trash & lawncare are included, just turn utilities on and you are ready to go! Inquire to schedule your self-guided showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 East Harper Avenue have any available units?
1010 East Harper Avenue has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1010 East Harper Avenue have?
Some of 1010 East Harper Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 East Harper Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1010 East Harper Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 East Harper Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1010 East Harper Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1010 East Harper Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1010 East Harper Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1010 East Harper Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1010 East Harper Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 East Harper Avenue have a pool?
No, 1010 East Harper Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1010 East Harper Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1010 East Harper Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 East Harper Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1010 East Harper Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1010 East Harper Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1010 East Harper Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1010 East Harper Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Ridge at Hamilton Crossing
100 Hamilton Ridge Dr
Maryville, TN 37801

Similar Pages

Maryville 2 BedroomsMaryville 3 Bedrooms
Maryville Apartments with GarageMaryville Apartments with Parking
Maryville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Knoxville, TNOak Ridge, TNSeymour, TN
Maynardville, TNFarragut, TNMorristown, TN
Tellico Village, TNAthens, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Knoxville
The University of Tennessee-Knoxville
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity