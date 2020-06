Amenities

The Juniper is the ultimate family home, with an open concept living space set around a large granite kitchen island, master suite on the main level, large bedrooms throughout, three and a half baths, and a plethora of closet and storage space.



Please take a 3d tour of this property at https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=oBD7W9jYXUg

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.