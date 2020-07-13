Apartment List
/
TN
/
lakeland
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:35 AM

68 Apartments for rent in Lakeland, TN with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lakeland apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2982 Woodland Elm
2982 Woodland Elm Cove South, Lakeland, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2098 sqft
4 bed, 2.5 bath in Arlington - Charming 4 bed, 2.5 bath with dining room, bonus room (4th bedroom), and laundry room. Stainless steel dishwasher and refrigerator, new oven. Hardwood floors. Open floor plan. 2 car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Lakeland
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
13 Units Available
Wolfchase
Preserve at Bartlett
8840 Bristol Park Dr, Bartlett, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,062
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,587
1441 sqft
Luxury apartments with one, two or three bedrooms. Community amenities include playground, pool, gym and on-site laundry. Units feature fireplace and patio or balcony, and come furnished. Pets welcomed for an additional fee.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
38 Units Available
Countrywood
Stonebridge Crossing
9135 Morning Ridge Road, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$890
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1200 sqft
Winner of 2019 Memphis Diamond Awards for Community, Assistant, Service, and Leasing Managers! 2019 ApartmentRatings Top Rated Community Award!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
9 Units Available
Houston Levee
9940 Paddle Wheel Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$970
1040 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,196
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,198
1343 sqft
Charming apartments with easy access to I-40. Air conditioning, walk-in closets and eat-in kitchens. Garden tubs. Community has tennis court and pool. Guest suite available for visitors.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:43am
1 Unit Available
Gray's Creek
2630 Wood Sage Drive
2630 Wood Sage Drive, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2074 sqft
This is a 2 story brick home in Gray's Creek with features the entire family will enjoy including a fenced back yard with patio and plenty of room to play and entertain.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Gray's Creek
2630 Wood Sage Cv
2630 Wood Sage Cove, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2074 sqft
Lots of Room in this 2 story brick home in Gray's Creek - This is a 2 story brick home in Gray's Creek with features the entire family will enjoy including a fenced back yard with patio and plenty of room to play and entertain.
Results within 5 miles of Lakeland
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
87 Units Available
Park's Edge at Shelby Farms
536 Shelby Grove Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$999
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1402 sqft
Spacious and chic apartments near Memphis, TN and Shelby Farms Park. You'll want to stick around for our upgrades - granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, plank flooring, and so much more.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
53 Units Available
Hunters Hollow North
The Reserve at Dexter Lake
1505 Dexter Lake Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,022
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,388
1315 sqft
Located just moments from the Market of Wolfcreek and Walmart Supercenter, this community has its own lake, gazebo, fishing boats and athletic facility. In-unit features include spa-like bathrooms, private garages and outdoor storage.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:14am
8 Units Available
Gray's Creek
Villas at Houston Levee East Apartments
10107 Havanese Ln, Germantown, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,196
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1486 sqft
Close to I-40 and area parks. Ample amenities including a fitness center, pool, electronic charging areas, grilling stations, and a playground. Spacious interiors with open floor plans and chef-inspired kitchens.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
10 Units Available
Hunters Hollow South
Cordova Creek
7965 Humphreys Hill Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$846
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1176 sqft
Comfortable apartment community that combines luxury and functionality. Units offer laminate wood floors, patios and balconies and wood-burning fireplaces. Residents have access to an on-site fitness center. Near Germantown Pkwy.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
10 Units Available
Villas at Houston Levee West Apartments
10041 Blue Rapid Ln, Germantown, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,088
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming community offers designer finishes throughout including a chef-inspired kitchen, attached garages, and garden tubs. Pet-friendly. On-site electronic charging areas, fitness center, and a resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
20 Units Available
Wolfchase
Crescent at Wolfchase Apartment Homes
7819 Crescent Ridge Ln, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,075
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1206 sqft
Located close to Highway 64 and I-40. Units have controlled access entry gate, scenic pond and 24-hour fitness center. Located close to Shelby County School District schools and the University of Memphis.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
3 Units Available
Countrywood
Lincoln at Wolfchase
2460 Vintage Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$830
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with bay windows, high ceilings, walk-in closets and garden tubs. In the vicinity of Wolfchase Mall, the pet-friendly community has a swimming pool, a business center and grilling stations, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
18 Units Available
Hall Creek
11926 Ambassador Ln S, Arlington, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1349 sqft
Hall Creek is located in the heart of Arlington close to familiar shopping in Arlington Town Square, dining, business conveniences and Arlington schools.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
5 Units Available
Alliance of Cordova Neighborhoods
Villas at Cordova
8546 Prestine Loop, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,033
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,354
1410 sqft
Centrally located in Cordova. Convenient to I-40 and Germantown Parkway. All homes feature private villa entrances and designer gourmet kitchens. Select units come with direct access garages. Tenants enjoy direct access to Shelby Farms Greenline.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8380 Creek Front Dr.
8380 Creek Front Drive, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1421 sqft
Available Now! - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is located in the Cordova Pointe subdivision off of Dexter and Germantown Parkway. Featuring a 2 car garage, private fenced-in backyard, carpet floors, and a fireplace.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
3 Units Available
Wolfchase
Siegel Select - Bartlett
7380 Stage Road, Bartlett, TN
Studio
$949
217 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
747 sqft
Move In Today: Large, Affordable Studio Suites in Bartlett, TN 7380 Stage Rd Hwy 64, Bartlett, TN 38133 ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $219.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Easthill
3927 Oak Acres Cove
3927 Oak Acres Cove, Bartlett, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
2178 sqft
3927 Oak Acres Cove Available 07/31/20 Available August 5, 2020 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home With 2 Bonus Rooms In Bartlett - Coming Soon 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home with 2 Bonus Rooms In Bartlett. This home is for Lease Only and is not being offered for Sale.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Concerned Citizens of Walnut Grove
1066 Carib Loop E
1066 Carib Loop E, Memphis, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2364 sqft
This 2- storey- build for rent property in Cordova is currently under construction. It will soon feature its unique modern architectural design with an amazing interior set up. It also has a family room, a salon bath, and a double garage.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Countrywood
8586 Grandbury
8586 Grandbury Pl, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2624 sqft
One Of A Kind Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home In Countrywood - Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam.

1 of 64

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Wolfchase
8488 Wolf Valley Lane
8488 Wolf Valley Lane, Bartlett, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2400 sqft
Come see this Great home! - Don't miss out on this amazing home, the homeowners have completed many upgrades.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:43am
1 Unit Available
Countrywood
8586 Grandbury Place
8586 Grandbury Place, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2624 sqft
Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7162 Charlton Way
7162 Charlton Way, Shelby County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1311 sqft
Come See This Great Home - Come see this home with three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. It will come with a stove/oven, refrigerator, and dishwasher. The living room has a fireplace to relax in front of.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Wolfchase
3159 Lisa Marie Cove
3159 Lisa Marie Cove, Bartlett, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2400 sqft
Call today 901-857-0880!!! Plenty of room in this nice quiet Bartlett Cove with 3 Bedrooms and 2 ½ Baths. This Beautiful Home comes with Hardwood Floors in the Parlor, Great Room with Fireplace and Dining Room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lakeland, TN

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lakeland apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Memphis, TNGermantown, TNBartlett, TNCollierville, TNOlive Branch, MS
Horn Lake, MSArlington, TNBrownsville, TNRipley, TN
Southaven, MSOakland, TNMillington, TNDyersburg, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Baptist Memorial College of Health SciencesThe University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers UniversityUniversity of Memphis
Southwest Tennessee Community College