Amenities

patio / balcony new construction walk in closets

New Construction Basement Rancher - Great floor plan in this NEW home at the end of a cul-de-sac.



Large, open family room with eat-in kitchen and separate dining room.

Beautifully finished kitchen! Barn door for pantry. Bar between kitchen and family room.

Master suite with walk-in closet.

Transom windows over showers to allow for light in bathrooms.

Second and third bedrooms are separated from master and share a bathroom.

Large deck overlooks wooded lot.



One-level living but huge unfinished basement with the third fully finished bathroom. Basement doubles the space of the house for play and storage.

Driveway will be poured the first week of May. Landscaping to follow.

Don't wait. This will go quickly, so please contact us soon.



REA Property Management Select 865-539-3127

Call or text Jane Parker directly at 865-777-5263.



(RLNE5759792)