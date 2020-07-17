2334 Eppie Cove Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Knoxville, 3 bedroom home with bonus room - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Ryan Fogarty with Realty Executives Associates at 865-333-4840 (cell) or 865-693-3232 (office).



Brand NEW, 1727 SF ranch home. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and a bonus room over the garage. Large family room; kitchen with large pantry, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, and electric range; laundry room and 2-car garage. Level backyard. The new Carter Cove Subdivision features a pavilion and pond for residents.



To apply for and to view all of our available rental properties, please see REARENTS.COM. Background and credit checks required. Pets are not permitted. No smoking.



Call or text Ryan at 865-333-4840 to schedule a showing or for more information.



School Information:



Karns Primary

Karns MIddle

Karns High



Disclaimer: School information listed is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. We are not responsible for changes in zoning or inaccurate information. To verify zoning information, please visit the link below:



http://www.kgis.org/portal/OnlineTools/SchoolZoneSearch.aspx



