Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2334 Eppie Cove Lane

2334 Eppie Cove Ln · (865) 333-4840 ext. 1111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2334 Eppie Cove Ln, Knox County, TN 37931

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2334 Eppie Cove Lane · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1727 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Knoxville, 3 bedroom home with bonus room - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Ryan Fogarty with Realty Executives Associates at 865-333-4840 (cell) or 865-693-3232 (office).

Brand NEW, 1727 SF ranch home. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and a bonus room over the garage. Large family room; kitchen with large pantry, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, and electric range; laundry room and 2-car garage. Level backyard. The new Carter Cove Subdivision features a pavilion and pond for residents.

To apply for and to view all of our available rental properties, please see REARENTS.COM. Background and credit checks required. Pets are not permitted. No smoking.

Call or text Ryan at 865-333-4840 to schedule a showing or for more information.

School Information:

Karns Primary
Karns MIddle
Karns High

Disclaimer: School information listed is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. We are not responsible for changes in zoning or inaccurate information. To verify zoning information, please visit the link below:

http://www.kgis.org/portal/OnlineTools/SchoolZoneSearch.aspx

(RLNE5902595)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2334 Eppie Cove Lane have any available units?
2334 Eppie Cove Lane has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2334 Eppie Cove Lane have?
Some of 2334 Eppie Cove Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2334 Eppie Cove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2334 Eppie Cove Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2334 Eppie Cove Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2334 Eppie Cove Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Knox County.
Does 2334 Eppie Cove Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2334 Eppie Cove Lane offers parking.
Does 2334 Eppie Cove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2334 Eppie Cove Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2334 Eppie Cove Lane have a pool?
No, 2334 Eppie Cove Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2334 Eppie Cove Lane have accessible units?
No, 2334 Eppie Cove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2334 Eppie Cove Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2334 Eppie Cove Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2334 Eppie Cove Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2334 Eppie Cove Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
