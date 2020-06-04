137 Durwood Road Unit F

Amenities

in unit laundry garage walk in closets gym pool fireplace

Knoxville, 3 bedroom end unit townhome with bonus room - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Sharon Arnwine with Realty Executives Associates at 865-313-7215 (cell) or 865-984-1111 (office).



Private end unit townhome. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with bonus room. Washer and dryer included for use. Large master bedroom on main floor with walk-in closet. Bay window in kitchen. Gas fireplace. Hardwood staircase, laminated hardwood upper floor. Attached 1-car garage. Within walking distance to fitness center, community swimming pool, and restaurants. Landscape service included.



To apply for and to view all of our available rental properties, please see REARENTS.COM. Background and credit checks required. Pets considered. No smoking.



Call or text Sharon at 865-313-7215 to schedule a showing or for more information.



School Information:



Farragut Elementary

Farragut Middle

Farragut High



DIsclaimer: School information listed is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. We are not responsible for changes in zoning or inaccurate information. To verify zoning information, please visit the link below:



http://www.kgis.org/portal/OnlineTools/SchoolZoneSearch.aspx



(RLNE5912698)