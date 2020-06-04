All apartments in Knox County

Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

137 Durwood Road Unit F

137 Durwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

137 Durwood Road, Knox County, TN 37922

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Knoxville, 3 bedroom end unit townhome with bonus room - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Sharon Arnwine with Realty Executives Associates at 865-313-7215 (cell) or 865-984-1111 (office).

Private end unit townhome. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with bonus room. Washer and dryer included for use. Large master bedroom on main floor with walk-in closet. Bay window in kitchen. Gas fireplace. Hardwood staircase, laminated hardwood upper floor. Attached 1-car garage. Within walking distance to fitness center, community swimming pool, and restaurants. Landscape service included.

To apply for and to view all of our available rental properties, please see REARENTS.COM. Background and credit checks required. Pets considered. No smoking.

Call or text Sharon at 865-313-7215 to schedule a showing or for more information.

School Information:

Farragut Elementary
Farragut Middle
Farragut High

DIsclaimer: School information listed is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. We are not responsible for changes in zoning or inaccurate information. To verify zoning information, please visit the link below:

http://www.kgis.org/portal/OnlineTools/SchoolZoneSearch.aspx

(RLNE5912698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 137 Durwood Road Unit F have any available units?
137 Durwood Road Unit F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Knox County, TN.
What amenities does 137 Durwood Road Unit F have?
Some of 137 Durwood Road Unit F's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 137 Durwood Road Unit F currently offering any rent specials?
137 Durwood Road Unit F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 Durwood Road Unit F pet-friendly?
No, 137 Durwood Road Unit F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Knox County.
Does 137 Durwood Road Unit F offer parking?
Yes, 137 Durwood Road Unit F offers parking.
Does 137 Durwood Road Unit F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 137 Durwood Road Unit F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 Durwood Road Unit F have a pool?
Yes, 137 Durwood Road Unit F has a pool.
Does 137 Durwood Road Unit F have accessible units?
No, 137 Durwood Road Unit F does not have accessible units.
Does 137 Durwood Road Unit F have units with dishwashers?
No, 137 Durwood Road Unit F does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 137 Durwood Road Unit F have units with air conditioning?
No, 137 Durwood Road Unit F does not have units with air conditioning.
