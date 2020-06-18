Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated elevator clubhouse some paid utils

312-4 W. Main St. Jonesborough, TN 37659 - Downtown living – In the middle of Historical Jonesborough this 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom spacious Condo is situated in the well-established Academy Hill area of Downtown Jonesborough, TN. Character runs through this building that was originally known to be the Jonesborough High School now converted into these stunning Condominiums. Convenient to all Historic Jonesborough has to offer such as artisan shops, boutique’s, & festivals. Private, secured entrance for added security. Storage unit down the hall for added space. This unit features a covered parking space, high ceilings, and an open spacious floor plan. Modernized but still maintains original charm. The residents share a common area inside for entertaining/special occasions, elevator for easier accessibility, laundry area and outside common area. Pet Policy: ONLY Cats are permitted. Water is included in rent amount. Please call to set up a time to view this Condo & live the maintenance – free lifestyle.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE3770955)