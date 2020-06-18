All apartments in Jonesborough
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

312-4 W. Main St.

312 W Main St · (423) 239-0100
Location

312 W Main St, Jonesborough, TN 37659

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 312-4 W. Main St. · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1431 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
elevator
clubhouse
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
parking
dogs allowed
312-4 W. Main St. Jonesborough, TN 37659 - Downtown living – In the middle of Historical Jonesborough this 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom spacious Condo is situated in the well-established Academy Hill area of Downtown Jonesborough, TN. Character runs through this building that was originally known to be the Jonesborough High School now converted into these stunning Condominiums. Convenient to all Historic Jonesborough has to offer such as artisan shops, boutique’s, & festivals. Private, secured entrance for added security. Storage unit down the hall for added space. This unit features a covered parking space, high ceilings, and an open spacious floor plan. Modernized but still maintains original charm. The residents share a common area inside for entertaining/special occasions, elevator for easier accessibility, laundry area and outside common area. Pet Policy: ONLY Cats are permitted. Water is included in rent amount. Please call to set up a time to view this Condo & live the maintenance – free lifestyle.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE3770955)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

