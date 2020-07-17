1072 Rosella Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage new construction

New Construction Single Family Home in White Pine TN - Now accepting applications for new construction 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home with garage. 1st months rent + $1,100.00 Security Deposit required at signing of lease.



Call today for a viewing. If you would like to schedule a viewing please call our office. If you would like to apply please visit our website at www.smgtn.com, there is a $35.00 application fee. We will verify the last 5 years of residential history, verify the income (must be 3 times the monthly rent amount), we also run a credit/criminal background check.



DISCLAIMER: This property does not include stove or fridge, tenants provide these.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5862162)