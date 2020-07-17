All apartments in Jefferson County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1072 Rosella Drive

1072 Rosella Dr · (423) 212-7444 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1072 Rosella Dr, Jefferson County, TN 37890

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1072 Rosella Drive · Avail. now

$1,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

New Construction Single Family Home in White Pine TN - Now accepting applications for new construction 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home with garage. 1st months rent + $1,100.00 Security Deposit required at signing of lease.

Call today for a viewing. If you would like to schedule a viewing please call our office. If you would like to apply please visit our website at www.smgtn.com, there is a $35.00 application fee. We will verify the last 5 years of residential history, verify the income (must be 3 times the monthly rent amount), we also run a credit/criminal background check.

DISCLAIMER: This property does not include stove or fridge, tenants provide these.

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

