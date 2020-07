Amenities

1 Bed 1 Bath House Located Just Outside The City Limits Of Pulaski. Rental Application Required Along With A 1 Year Lease Agreement. Tenant Responsible For All Utilities And Also Maintaining The Yard. $650 A Month Rent Along With A $650 Security Deposit. Rents Due Between The 1-5 Of Every Month. No Pets Allowed. Call With Any Questions This Home Should Be Ready To Rent By The First Of April.