furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:35 AM
17 Furnished Apartments for rent in Germantown, TN
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
63 Units Available
Thornwood
1941 South Germantown Road, Germantown, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,588
1028 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,208
1480 sqft
Experience the comforts of luxury living without the hassles of upkeep. Only steps away from GPAC, the library, parks, dining and shopping, The Residences at Thornwood apartment homes are convenient to everywhere you want to be.
Results within 1 mile of Germantown
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Lakes of Forest Hill
30 Units Available
Miller Creek at Germantown
3769 Skipping Stone Trce, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,015
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1382 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and large closets. Located in the Germantown neighborhood close to shopping and nightlife.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
21 Units Available
Kirby Station
6653 N Quail Hollow, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$888
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
1036 sqft
Minutes from I-240 as well as the Germantown shopping area. A 25-acre community with an outside fireplace, fitness center, and lighted tennis court. Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, private balconies or patios, and Whirlpool appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Cedar Lake
61 Units Available
Springs at Forest Hill
3750 Moraine St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,042
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1131 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Forest Hill offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8536 Walnut Hollow Cove
8536 Walnut Hollow Cove, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1890 sqft
8536 Walnut Hollow Cove Available 07/01/20 WALNUT GROVE LAKE AREA - This large 3 bedroom home is located in a quiet neighborhood, just off Mysen Drive, south of Bazemore Road, near the Walnut Grove Lake vicinity.
Results within 5 miles of Germantown
Last updated June 12 at 07:08am
Lake Village
3 Units Available
Plantation
9305 Stateline Rd, Olive Branch, MS
1 Bedroom
$808
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$883
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
1250 sqft
Apartments with alarm, walk-in closets, and ceiling fan. On State Line Road close to Hwy 78 and I-240. Residents have access to a stocked fishing lake, swimming pools, BBQ facilities, and outdoor tennis courts.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Alliance of Cordova Neighborhoods
5 Units Available
Villas at Cordova
8546 Prestine Loop, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$995
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,252
1410 sqft
Centrally located in Cordova. Convenient to I-40 and Germantown Parkway. All homes feature private villa entrances and designer gourmet kitchens. Select units come with direct access garages. Tenants enjoy direct access to Shelby Farms Greenline.
Last updated June 14 at 12:32am
13 Units Available
Carrington at Schilling Farms
1020 Schilling Row Ave, Collierville, TN
Studio
$1,333
1208 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,160
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1193 sqft
The Carrington at Schilling Farms offers luxury apartments for rent in Collierville, TN's most prestigious master-planned community.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Siegel Select - Memphis
5885 Shelby Oaks Drive, Memphis, TN
Studio
$819
240 sqft
Move In Today: Large, Affordable Studio Units in Memphis, TN 5885 Shelby Oaks Dr, Memphis, TN 38134 ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $189.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gray's Creek
1 Unit Available
1041 Cross Wood Lane
1041 Cross Wood Lane, Shelby County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1542 sqft
On a Corner in Cordova Ridge - This beautiful 3 bedroom home sits on a corner lot in the Cordova Ridge neighborhood, just off Houston Levee Road, just south of Macon Road.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Concerned Citizens of Walnut Grove
1 Unit Available
393 N Sanga Rd
393 North Sanga Road, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2400 sqft
Pickleball paradise - Property Id: 297166 Willow Grove Farms is a family-oriented pickleball destination. We have 6 lighted, painted USAPA/SSIPA regulation pickleball courts and a party barn/club house.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1622 Sorghum Mill Drive
1622 Sorghum Mill Drive, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$995
1096 sqft
2BR Cordova Townhouse - This 2BR, 1.5 bath townhouse, has a large fenced back yard and all appliances including WASHER/DRYER. Located just east of Germantown Pkwy and south of Old Dexter Road off of Beaver Trail.
Results within 10 miles of Germantown
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Wolfchase
20 Units Available
Crescent at Wolfchase Apartment Homes
7819 Crescent Ridge Ln, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,020
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1206 sqft
Located close to Highway 64 and I-40. Units have controlled access entry gate, scenic pond and 24-hour fitness center. Located close to Shelby County School District schools and the University of Memphis.
Last updated June 12 at 07:00am
3 Units Available
The Vineyards Olive Branch
9400 Goodman Rd, Olive Branch, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with air conditioning nestled in the heart of Olive Branch near the country club, middle school, and city park. Two swimming pools, two fitness centers, two billiards rooms, and two playgrounds.
Last updated June 25 at 03:20pm
$
University North
7 Units Available
Stratum on Highland
510 S Highland St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,049
364 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$789
378 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,236
289 sqft
The Stratum on Highland is the ultimate in University of Memphis apartments! At Stratum, you will have the comfort and lifestyle you deserve in a community that is built specifically with you in mind.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wolfchase
3 Units Available
Siegel Select - Bartlett
7380 Stage Road, Bartlett, TN
Studio
$949
217 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
747 sqft
Move In Today: Large, Affordable Studio Suites in Bartlett, TN 7380 Stage Rd Hwy 64, Bartlett, TN 38133 ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $219.
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
University North
1 Unit Available
Stratum on Highland
510 South Highland Street, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,050
365 sqft
A studio Apartment at Stratum on Highland is available, first come first serve. I have a lease which runs through the end of July 2020, but I am willing to transfer my lease to anyone who is interested in living here up until this time.
