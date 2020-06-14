41 Apartments for rent in Germantown, TN with gym

"But lord I ask you to be my guiding force and truth. For some strange reason it had to be. He guided me to Tennessee." (- Arrested Development, "Tennessee")

"Exellence. Every Day." Though the town motto sets a rather intimidating standard, rest assured that this Memphis suburb lives up to its stated expectations while maintaining the laid-back and welcoming vibe that defines southern hospitality. Germantown, Tennessee, is one of the most expensive places to live in the State; fortunately for would-be residents, what's expensive in Tennessee is average for the US, so living here won't break the bank. Like most towns with 39,000 people, it's not renowned for its hip styles or trendy nightlife, but is popular instead for for its horse shows and the ever-popular late summer arts and craft festival. If you like nature, and want a place to raise a family, Germantown is for you. If you want excitement and wild nights, you might want to keep moseyin' on.