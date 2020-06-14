Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:39 PM

41 Apartments for rent in Germantown, TN with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Germantown renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a l...
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:02pm
Gray's Creek
20 Units Available
Villas at Houston Levee East Apartments
10107 Havanese Ln, Germantown, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,150
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,518
1486 sqft
Close to I-40 and area parks. Ample amenities including a fitness center, pool, electronic charging areas, grilling stations, and a playground. Spacious interiors with open floor plans and chef-inspired kitchens.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
31 Units Available
The Retreat at Germantown
7865 Grove Ct W, Germantown, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,165
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,444
1518 sqft
Your New Life Awaits. Introducing an exciting new life- The Retreat at Germantown. Perfectly positioned in the center of it all, The Retreat at Germantown has something to offer everyone.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:30pm
12 Units Available
Villas at Houston Levee West Apartments
10041 Blue Rapid Ln, Germantown, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,020
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,538
1486 sqft
This charming community offers designer finishes throughout including a chef-inspired kitchen, attached garages, and garden tubs. Pet-friendly. On-site electronic charging areas, fitness center, and a resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
63 Units Available
Thornwood
1941 South Germantown Road, Germantown, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,588
1028 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,208
1480 sqft
Experience the comforts of luxury living without the hassles of upkeep. Only steps away from GPAC, the library, parks, dining and shopping, The Residences at Thornwood apartment homes are convenient to everywhere you want to be.
Results within 1 mile of Germantown
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
30 Units Available
30 Units Available
Miller Creek at Germantown
3769 Skipping Stone Trce, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,015
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1382 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and large closets. Located in the Germantown neighborhood close to shopping and nightlife.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
44 Units Available
44 Units Available
Preserve at Forest Creek
9230 Thornbury Blvd, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,075
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,574
1311 sqft
Upscale apartment community features large pool, modern gym, tennis court and indoor basketball court. Units feature fireplace and patio or balcony. Pets welcome for an additional fee.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
21 Units Available
Kirby Station
6653 N Quail Hollow, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$888
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
1036 sqft
Minutes from I-240 as well as the Germantown shopping area. A 25-acre community with an outside fireplace, fitness center, and lighted tennis court. Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, private balconies or patios, and Whirlpool appliances.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
7 Units Available
Poplar Place Townhomes
1669 Randolph Pl, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,042
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,382
1606 sqft
Spacious two- and three-bedroom townhomes with easy access to I-40. Residents can spend their spare time in the clubhouse or outdoor swimming pool. Units feature private entry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
20 Units Available
The Edge of Germantown Apartments
1730 Hunters Trace Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$910
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,213
953 sqft
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Cedar Lake
61 Units Available
Springs at Forest Hill
3750 Moraine St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,042
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1131 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Forest Hill offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
9274 N Fairmont Cir
9274 North Fairmont Circle, Collierville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2247 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3br Beautiful Upgraded 2,247 sq ft 2 Garage Home - Property Id: 289509 This home is priced to rent! Built in 2003 this 2247 sq. ft home features a 2-car garage, hardwood, fireplace & backyard pergola.
Results within 5 miles of Germantown
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
8 Units Available
Lynnfield Place Apartments
5900 Cedar Forrest Drive, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$921
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$994
1536 sqft
At Lynnfield Place Apartments in Memphis, TN, we offer thoughtfully designed one, two and three-bedroom homes in both apartment and townhome styles.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
106 Units Available
Park's Edge at Shelby Farms
536 Shelby Grove Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$907
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,652
1402 sqft
Live on the edge of everything at Park's Edge at Shelby Farms! Recently awarded Top Rated in 2017 by ApartmentRatings.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Richwood
11 Units Available
The Preserve at Southwind
7991 Capilano Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$933
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,368
1388 sqft
Welcome to Preserve at Southwind located in the desirable Germantown/Collierville area of Memphis, TN.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
18 Units Available
Appling Lakes Apartments
1392 Equestrian Dr, Shelby County, TN
1 Bedroom
$977
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,073
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,317
1456 sqft
Homes feature vaulted ceilings, garden tubs, and central air. Play tennis or volleyball on-site. 24-hour maintenance available. Easy access to I-40 and Germantown Parkway. Minutes from the expansive and gorgeous Shelby Farms Park.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
River Oaks
26 Units Available
Arbors River Oaks
225 Arbor Commons Cir, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,210
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1604 sqft
Relaxing complex featuring one to three-bedroom apartments in Germantown, East Memphis. Located next to Shelby Farms Park, near the Avron B. Fogelman Expressway. Pool, cyber cafe and fitness gallery available to residents.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Rocky Point Road Corridor
42 Units Available
Walnut Hill
8920 Walnut Grove Rd, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$965
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1380 sqft
Spacious unit with large closets, high ceilings, walk-in closet, and patio/balcony. Units have fireplaces and intrusion alarms. Garage parking, jacuzzi, tennis court, and racquet ball court available on site.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Hunters Hollow North
73 Units Available
The Reserve at Dexter Lake
1505 Dexter Lake Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$958
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,202
1315 sqft
Located just moments from the Market of Wolfcreek and Walmart Supercenter, this community has its own lake, gazebo, fishing boats and athletic facility. In-unit features include spa-like bathrooms, private garages and outdoor storage.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
10 Units Available
10 Units Available
Waterford Place
8037 Waterford Cir, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,005
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1421 sqft
Luxury apartments feature one, two or three bedrooms. Community amenities include pool, tennis court, 24-hour gym and parking. Units feature granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Hickory Hill
18 Units Available
The Nova
6355 Briar Patch Ln, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$630
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
937 sqft
The alluring charm of southern living is yours at The Nova! Our beautiful apartment community is immersed in a park-like setting in Memphis, Tennessee. A fantastic selection of retail, dining, and entertainment options are just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Hickory Hill
13 Units Available
The Local
3251 Knight Trails Cir, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$665
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$972
1166 sqft
Located in Memphis, Tennessee you will find The Local, a lovely apartment home community nestled in a prime location. Several interstates and local highways surround the area, so commuting is simple and stress-free.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:39pm
34 Units Available
Madison at Schilling Farms
160 Madison Farms Ln, Collierville, TN
1 Bedroom
$903
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,077
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,107
1271 sqft
Close to E Winchester Blvd and Highway 385. Stylish living community with pool, volleyball court, business center, and a gym. Modern apartments feature a balcony/patio, fireplace, extra storage, and garbage disposal.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:10pm
Hickory Hill
187 Units Available
Hickory Grove
6277 Lake Arbor Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$540
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$810
1302 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and washer/dryer connections. Gated community has two outdoor pools, fitness center, sand volleyball court and movie theater.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Hunters Hollow South
4 Units Available
Cordova Creek
7965 Humphreys Hill Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$983
1176 sqft
Comfortable apartment community that combines luxury and functionality. Units offer laminate wood floors, patios and balconies and wood-burning fireplaces. Residents have access to an on-site fitness center. Near Germantown Pkwy.
City Guide for Germantown, TN

"But lord I ask you to be my guiding force and truth. For some strange reason it had to be. He guided me to Tennessee." (- Arrested Development, "Tennessee")

"Exellence. Every Day." Though the town motto sets a rather intimidating standard, rest assured that this Memphis suburb lives up to its stated expectations while maintaining the laid-back and welcoming vibe that defines southern hospitality. Germantown, Tennessee, is one of the most expensive places to live in the State; fortunately for would-be residents, what's expensive in Tennessee is average for the US, so living here won't break the bank. Like most towns with 39,000 people, it's not renowned for its hip styles or trendy nightlife, but is popular instead for for its horse shows and the ever-popular late summer arts and craft festival. If you like nature, and want a place to raise a family, Germantown is for you. If you want excitement and wild nights, you might want to keep moseyin' on. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Germantown, TN

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Germantown renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

