/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:26 AM
114 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Germantown, TN
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:02am
Gray's Creek
20 Units Available
Villas at Houston Levee East Apartments
10107 Havanese Ln, Germantown, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,518
1486 sqft
Close to I-40 and area parks. Ample amenities including a fitness center, pool, electronic charging areas, grilling stations, and a playground. Spacious interiors with open floor plans and chef-inspired kitchens.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
29 Units Available
The Retreat at Germantown
7865 Grove Ct W, Germantown, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1518 sqft
Your New Life Awaits. Introducing an exciting new life- The Retreat at Germantown. Perfectly positioned in the center of it all, The Retreat at Germantown has something to offer everyone.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
12 Units Available
Villas at Houston Levee West Apartments
10041 Blue Rapid Ln, Germantown, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,538
1486 sqft
This charming community offers designer finishes throughout including a chef-inspired kitchen, attached garages, and garden tubs. Pet-friendly. On-site electronic charging areas, fitness center, and a resort-style pool.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8747 Cumbernauld Cr N
8747 Cumbernauld Circle North, Germantown, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2902 sqft
3BD/2.5BA, 2,900 Sq Ft. Germantown Home. In-Ground Pool! Available to Tour on 6/06/2020. - 3BD/2.5BA spacious Germantown home is located in Duntreath subdivision and offers 2,900 sq ft. of living space. 1.4 miles to Cameron Brown Park.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
East Germantown
1 Unit Available
3048 SANDY CREEK
3048 Sandy Creek Drive, Germantown, TN
Beautiful home in one of the most Exclusive Neighborhoods in Germantown! New Everything! New Paint throughout! New Carpet! Granite Countertops! Master Bedroom Suite with Seperate His and Her's Bath areas, Two Big Closets, Seperate Shower & Private
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Dogwood Trails
1 Unit Available
2076 NEWFIELDS RD
2076 Newfields Road, Germantown, TN
For more information, contact Kent Anderson at (901) 359-2533. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/memphis/10077035 to view more pictures of this property. Recently updated inside.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
1710 GOLDEN FIELDS
1710 Golden Fields Drive, Germantown, TN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedroom+ HUGE Bonus OR 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home. Master down. Hdwd Floors in Entry,DR, and Great Room. Tile in Kitchen & Bathrooms, & NEW Carpet in Bedrooms & FLR. Nice flat backyard. Lawn Service, Neighborhood Pool, SS Refrigerator Included.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
7507 BAVARIAN
7507 Bavarian Drive, Germantown, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Wonderful freshly updated Germantown Condo. Everything new or redone Washer Dryer and refrigerator are included. Home is ready for occupancy Great Location Close to shopping
Results within 1 mile of Germantown
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lakes of Forest Hill
31 Units Available
Miller Creek at Germantown
3769 Skipping Stone Trce, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1382 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and large closets. Located in the Germantown neighborhood close to shopping and nightlife.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Lakes of Forest Hill
43 Units Available
Preserve at Forest Creek
9230 Thornbury Blvd, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,594
1311 sqft
Upscale apartment community features large pool, modern gym, tennis court and indoor basketball court. Units feature fireplace and patio or balcony. Pets welcome for an additional fee.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Cedar Lake
62 Units Available
Springs at Forest Hill
3750 Moraine St, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1339 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Forest Hill offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Poplar Place Townhomes
1669 Randolph Pl, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,382
1606 sqft
Spacious two- and three-bedroom townhomes with easy access to I-40. Residents can spend their spare time in the clubhouse or outdoor swimming pool. Units feature private entry and walk-in closets.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Keswick-Stornaway
1 Unit Available
6991 Dashwood Drive
6991 Dashwood Drive, Memphis, TN
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
3113 Edgeworth Lane
3113 Edgeworth Lane, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
2415 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lakes of Forest Hill
1 Unit Available
9274 N Fairmont Cir
9274 North Fairmont Circle, Collierville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2247 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3br Beautiful Upgraded 2,247 sq ft 2 Garage Home - Property Id: 289509 This home is priced to rent! Built in 2003 this 2247 sq. ft home features a 2-car garage, hardwood, fireplace & backyard pergola.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1586 Massey Point Lane
1586 Massey Pointe Lane, Memphis, TN
1586 Massey Point Lane Available 07/01/20 4BD/2.5BA Home Located in the Heart of East Memphis! 2,765 Square Feet. - 4BD/2.5BA East Memphis home. Desirable location. Spacious and comfortable - 2,765 Square Feet.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8536 Walnut Hollow Cove
8536 Walnut Hollow Cove, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1890 sqft
8536 Walnut Hollow Cove Available 07/01/20 WALNUT GROVE LAKE AREA - This large 3 bedroom home is located in a quiet neighborhood, just off Mysen Drive, south of Bazemore Road, near the Walnut Grove Lake vicinity.
Results within 5 miles of Germantown
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
109 Units Available
Park's Edge at Shelby Farms
536 Shelby Grove Dr, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,652
1402 sqft
Live on the edge of everything at Park's Edge at Shelby Farms! Recently awarded Top Rated in 2017 by ApartmentRatings.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:55am
$
23 Units Available
The Roxbury
1300 Lynnfield Rd, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1471 sqft
Near I-240, I-40 and I-55 in the Ridgeway School District. Apartments include a fireplace, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include a pool, trash valet service, carports and alarms. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Richwood
10 Units Available
The Preserve at Southwind
7991 Capilano Dr, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,368
1388 sqft
Welcome to Preserve at Southwind located in the desirable Germantown/Collierville area of Memphis, TN.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Rocky Point Road Corridor
44 Units Available
Walnut Hill
8920 Walnut Grove Rd, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1380 sqft
Spacious unit with large closets, high ceilings, walk-in closet, and patio/balcony. Units have fireplaces and intrusion alarms. Garage parking, jacuzzi, tennis court, and racquet ball court available on site.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hickory Hill
3 Units Available
Cedar Run Apartment Homes
5958 E Point Dr, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1100 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! The completely renovated Cedar Run Apartments offers inviting one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for you to call home.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hunters Hollow North
73 Units Available
The Reserve at Dexter Lake
1505 Dexter Lake Dr, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,212
1315 sqft
Located just moments from the Market of Wolfcreek and Walmart Supercenter, this community has its own lake, gazebo, fishing boats and athletic facility. In-unit features include spa-like bathrooms, private garages and outdoor storage.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 07:08am
Lake Village
3 Units Available
Plantation
9305 Stateline Rd, Olive Branch, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
1250 sqft
Apartments with alarm, walk-in closets, and ceiling fan. On State Line Road close to Hwy 78 and I-240. Residents have access to a stocked fishing lake, swimming pools, BBQ facilities, and outdoor tennis courts.
Similar Pages
Germantown 1 BedroomsGermantown 2 BedroomsGermantown 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGermantown 3 BedroomsGermantown Accessible ApartmentsGermantown Apartments with Balcony
Germantown Apartments with GarageGermantown Apartments with GymGermantown Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGermantown Apartments with Move-in SpecialsGermantown Apartments with ParkingGermantown Apartments with Pool