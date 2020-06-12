/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:17 PM
83 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in East Ridge, TN
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
East Ridge
6 Units Available
The Belvoir
3725 Fountain Ave, East Ridge, TN
2 Bedrooms
$780
976 sqft
Lots of square footage, new windows, new roofs, new low flush toilets, new sink fixtures, new shower fixtures, new playground, new picnic area, new laundry room.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Ridge
1 Unit Available
2162 Dugan Street
2162 Dugan Street, East Ridge, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
950 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome in East Ridge! - Welcome home to 2162 Dugan Street! This adorable townhome is all you could want or need! It offers two bedrooms, both with their own bathroom, brand new carpet, garage and driveway parking, a fireplace
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Ridge
1 Unit Available
3916 Bennett Road
3916 Bennett Road, East Ridge, TN
2 Bedrooms
$650
727 sqft
3916 Bennett Road Available 07/06/20 Great Location in East Ridge - This two bedroom one bath on one level has been updated to include new kitchen cabinets and fresh paint with washer and dryer connections, screened in front porch, and a fenced in
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
East Ridge
1 Unit Available
915 S Seminole Dr
915 South Seminole Drive, East Ridge, TN
2 Bedrooms
$699
800 sqft
Deposit is $500 Water is included with the complex and will be $50 extra per month on rent. Sewer charges will be $40 on top of the rent. This is not optional. We now offer a GREAT deal on internet at the complex.
Results within 1 mile of East Ridge
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place
6 Units Available
Parc 1346
1346 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1264 sqft
Introducing an exciting new life- PARC 1346. Perfectly positioned in the center of it all, PARC 1346 in Chattanooga has something to offer everyone.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place
7 Units Available
Amberleigh Ridge
7205 Aventine Way, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1051 sqft
CHATTANOOGA'S ONLY RESORT COMMUNITY!Exclusive Amenities. Extraordinary Services. Better Living.Amberleigh Ridge is THE premier choice for apartment homes in Chattanooga,TN.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:04pm
$
Woodmore - Dalewood
5 Units Available
The Grove at Hickory Valley
1521 Hickory Valley Rd, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$989
893 sqft
Close to golfing, the new VW plant and Chattanooga Airport. Concrete building construction means quieter, more private living. Newly renovated interiors. Located near I-75, just minutes from the Hamilton Place Mall.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Woodmore - Dalewood
1 Unit Available
139 Hunt Ave
139 Hunt Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$875
1100 sqft
2 bedroom 1.5 bath home - This is a very spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath house,with a large sun room, carport, and a nice level yard. The home offers over-sized living room and bedrooms. Great Brainerd location and just a few minutes from freeway.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brainerd
1 Unit Available
313 McBrien Rd A
313 Mc Brien Road, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$825
313 McBrien Rd A Available 06/26/20 Coming Soon - Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex - No showings until 6/19/2020 - All utilities included in this unit and it has plenty of space. Conveniently located off of I24.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 05:36pm
Ridgedale - Oak Grove - Clifton Hills
1 Unit Available
2702 Woodside Street
2702 Woodside Street, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$750
1169 sqft
2BR/1BA Cental HVAC Fenced Yard This property is offered at $750/mo Criteria: Income 3x Rent No Current/Recent Evictions/Bankruptcies Preferred credit score of 700 or higher.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Ridgedale - Oak Grove - Clifton Hills
1 Unit Available
2707 Woodside Street
2707 Woodside Street, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$750
1169 sqft
1 Acre Lot, 1528 sqft
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Ridgedale - Oak Grove - Clifton Hills
1 Unit Available
1300 S Watkins St
1300 South Watkins Street, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1084 sqft
For more information, contact Mac Hibbett at (423) 596-3004. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/chattanooga/1318738 to view more pictures of this property. Corner lot rental in Ridgedale! This crafstman/bungalow is a 2 bedroom 1 full bath home.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Brainerd
1 Unit Available
119 Hollyberry lane Unit 153
119 Hollyberry Lane, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$710
625 sqft
1 Unit single-family home We provide water, sewer and trash. Small pets under 25 pounds allowed, with $250 pet deposit paid.
Results within 5 miles of East Ridge
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
4 Units Available
Standifer Place
3400 Jenkins Rd, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1312 sqft
Discover the good life at Standifer Place Apartments in Chattanooga, TN. Offering a list of exciting amenities, our spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartments take luxurious apartment living to a whole new level.
Verified
1 of 98
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Bonny Oaks - Highway 58
15 Units Available
Laurel Ridge Apartments
4715 Bonny Oaks Dr, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1020 sqft
A modern community with unique floor plans, updated countertops and hardwood-style flooring. Minutes from area shopping and dining. On-site tennis court, sports court and shaded dog park.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Downtown Chattanooga
Contact for Availability
The Henry Lofts
1920 Chestnut Street, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1042 sqft
Our newest addition to the Wise Properties Portfolio located right off Chestnut Street across from Finely Stadium and beside Southside Social. This property is in walking distance to everything the Southside has to offer.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Downtown Chattanooga
Contact for Availability
Mission at Main
26 E Main St, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
999 sqft
One of the newest additions to Wise Properties, The Mission at Main is located in the heart of the Southside. Within walking distance to central business district, restaurants, shops, and area attractions.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Westview - Mountain Shadows
9 Units Available
The Shallowford
7510 Shallowford Rd, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1155 sqft
Beautifully appointed apartments with nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, crown moldings and French doors. Community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, gym and dog park on the premises.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:49pm
Westview - Mountain Shadows
1 Unit Available
Rainbow Creek
7604 Standifer Gap Road, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$615
898 sqft
Welcome home to Rainbow Creek Apartments! We offer affordable two and three-bedroom apartment homes conveniently located in the East Brainerd area. We are just minutes away from your favorite dining, shopping, and entertainment!
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
42 Units Available
Bluebird Row
1348 Passenger Street, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,637
1169 sqft
Bluebird Row is a unique community in the heart of Chattanooga, Tennessee. Technology is at the forefront of Bluebird Row's accommodations to ensure you will enjoy both convenience and splendor.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
38 Units Available
5 Points Northshore
328 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1138 sqft
Nestled in the eclectic 5 points neighborhood, 5 Points North Shore takes luxury living to the next level.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
6 Units Available
Reserve at Creekside
1340 Reserve Way, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,366
1100 sqft
Numerous special amenities like saltwater pool, community gardens, dog park, sauna, gym and more. 1-3 bedroom units include unique features, such as crown molding, granite countertops and private balconies. Close to I-75 and Heritage Park.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:08pm
$
Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place
16 Units Available
District at Hamilton Place Apartments
1920 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1044 sqft
Stunning apartments in Chattanooga’s favorite shopping destination! This is The District at Hamilton Place – a luxurious apartment community that features resort-style amenities, designer finishes, a sparkling swimming pool, gourmet kitchens, and a
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 1 at 07:51pm
$
Downtown Chattanooga
26 Units Available
Vista Cameron Harbor
805 Canal Street, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1060 sqft
Luxury apartments with beautiful river and mountain views. Enjoy use of the fitness center and pool. Near Tennessee Aquarium, Moccasin Bend Golf Course and Hunter Museum of American Art. Minutes from US 27.