East Ridge, TN
3916 Bennett Road
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:22 PM

3916 Bennett Road

3916 Bennett Road · No Longer Available
Location

3916 Bennett Road, East Ridge, TN 37412
East Ridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3916 Bennett Road Available 07/06/20 Great Location in East Ridge - This two bedroom one bath on one level has been updated to include new kitchen cabinets and fresh paint with washer and dryer connections, screened in front porch, and a fenced in backyard. Window Air and baseboard heat. Don't let this one pass you by!

No Pets allowed
Please call Greyhaven Realty to schedule a viewing 423-648-6676

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening;. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3270663)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3916 Bennett Road have any available units?
3916 Bennett Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Ridge, TN.
What amenities does 3916 Bennett Road have?
Some of 3916 Bennett Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3916 Bennett Road currently offering any rent specials?
3916 Bennett Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3916 Bennett Road pet-friendly?
No, 3916 Bennett Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Ridge.
Does 3916 Bennett Road offer parking?
No, 3916 Bennett Road does not offer parking.
Does 3916 Bennett Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3916 Bennett Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3916 Bennett Road have a pool?
No, 3916 Bennett Road does not have a pool.
Does 3916 Bennett Road have accessible units?
No, 3916 Bennett Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3916 Bennett Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3916 Bennett Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3916 Bennett Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3916 Bennett Road has units with air conditioning.
