2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome in East Ridge! - Welcome home to 2162 Dugan Street! This adorable townhome is all you could want or need! It offers two bedrooms, both with their own bathroom, brand new carpet, garage and driveway parking, a fireplace and an open concept kitchen/living area! Step outside and you'll find a quaint patio with a beautiful backyard. This property is conveniently located in East Ridge. This move-in ready home wont last long so call for your showing today!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5328987)