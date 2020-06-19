All apartments in East Ridge
2162 Dugan Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

2162 Dugan Street

2162 Dugan Street · (423) 702-0418
Location

2162 Dugan Street, East Ridge, TN 37412
East Ridge

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2162 Dugan Street · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome in East Ridge! - Welcome home to 2162 Dugan Street! This adorable townhome is all you could want or need! It offers two bedrooms, both with their own bathroom, brand new carpet, garage and driveway parking, a fireplace and an open concept kitchen/living area! Step outside and you'll find a quaint patio with a beautiful backyard. This property is conveniently located in East Ridge. This move-in ready home wont last long so call for your showing today!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5328987)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2162 Dugan Street have any available units?
2162 Dugan Street has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2162 Dugan Street have?
Some of 2162 Dugan Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2162 Dugan Street currently offering any rent specials?
2162 Dugan Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2162 Dugan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2162 Dugan Street is pet friendly.
Does 2162 Dugan Street offer parking?
Yes, 2162 Dugan Street does offer parking.
Does 2162 Dugan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2162 Dugan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2162 Dugan Street have a pool?
No, 2162 Dugan Street does not have a pool.
Does 2162 Dugan Street have accessible units?
No, 2162 Dugan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2162 Dugan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2162 Dugan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2162 Dugan Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2162 Dugan Street does not have units with air conditioning.
