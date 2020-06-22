Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1525 Springvale Road Available 06/30/20 Coming soon...Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath East Ridge home including lawn care. - Coming soon...This cozy home is located on a quiet street in East Ridge just minutes from I-75. It has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, a nice bonus/TV room. The large fenced back yard is great for entertaining and pets.



Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis. All pets must be under 40 pounds, non-aggressive breeds, and approved by Greyhaven Realty Mgmt Co.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.



(RLNE3654733)