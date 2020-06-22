All apartments in East Ridge
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1525 Springvale Road

1525 Springvale Road · (423) 648-6676
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1525 Springvale Road, East Ridge, TN 37412
East Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1525 Springvale Road · Avail. Jun 30

$975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1023 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1525 Springvale Road Available 06/30/20 Coming soon...Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath East Ridge home including lawn care. - Coming soon...This cozy home is located on a quiet street in East Ridge just minutes from I-75. It has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, a nice bonus/TV room. The large fenced back yard is great for entertaining and pets.

Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis. All pets must be under 40 pounds, non-aggressive breeds, and approved by Greyhaven Realty Mgmt Co.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

(RLNE3654733)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

