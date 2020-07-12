Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:32 PM

33 Apartments for rent in Collegedale, TN with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Collegedale apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ...
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Summit
8602 Summit Peak Way, Collegedale, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,526
1342 sqft
Modern kitchens and open-concept layouts throughout each apartment. Lots of upgrades as well as panoramic mountain views and designer finishes. Near Cambridge Square and Apison Pike.

1 of 7

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
Apison
5214 Loblolly Ln
5214 Loblolly Lane, Collegedale, TN
1 Bedroom
$750
606 sqft
Downstairs One Bedroom - One Bath Apartment in the HEART OF COLLEGEDALE! UTILITIES & LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED! Within walking distance to the parks, Collegedale Greenway, McKee Bakery and Southern Adventist University! Larger rooms and a HUGE Storage

1 of 3

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
Ooltewah-James County
9754 Robinson Farm Rd
9754 Robinson Farm Road, Collegedale, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2372 sqft
Welcome to 9754 Robinson Farm. Spacious 4 Bedroom Home Located In Ooltewah. Bright Kitchen With Stainless Appliances. Cozy Fireplace In Family Room. Basement provides a bonus area and 1 Bedroom.
Results within 1 mile of Collegedale
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
16 Units Available
Legends at White Oak
9211 Lawford Way, Ooltewah, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,112
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,183
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,548
1490 sqft
Cozy homes with in-unit laundry and central air. Tenants get access to a dog grooming area, clubhouse, and billiards table. Easy access to I-75. Golf at the Honors Course during free time.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Apison
9015 Bear Claw
9015 Bear Claw Xing, Hamilton County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1974 sqft
Newer home in Seven Lakes with sweeping mountain views, open floor-plan, granite countertops, stainless appliances, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, and 2 baths! Split bedroom floor-plan with a large master showcasing a double tray ceiling, walk in closet,

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ooltewah-James County
5651 Mountain Oaks Lane
5651 Mountain Oaks Lane, Ooltewah, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1464 sqft
Two Bedroom, Two Bath with One Car Garage Move In Special! - Move In Special * $200 of first Full Months rent *Must meet all application criteria Conveniently located, easy access to I75, you will love this two bedroom two baths, one level townhome
Results within 5 miles of Collegedale
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
10 Units Available
Standifer Place
3400 Jenkins Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$869
1044 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1312 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1547 sqft
Discover the good life at Standifer Place Apartments in Chattanooga, TN. Offering a list of exciting amenities, our spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartments take luxurious apartment living to a whole new level.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
Westview - Mountain Shadows
The Shallowford
7510 Shallowford Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$990
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully appointed apartments with nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, crown moldings and French doors. Community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, gym and dog park on the premises.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:34am
$
5 Units Available
Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place
District at Hamilton Place Apartments
1920 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$849
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning apartments in Chattanooga’s favorite shopping destination! This is The District at Hamilton Place – a luxurious apartment community that features resort-style amenities, designer finishes, a sparkling swimming pool, gourmet kitchens, and a
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 30 at 03:20pm
4 Units Available
Tyner - Greenwood
Legacy at Elements
7310 Standifer Gap Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$815
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
525 sqft
Very close to Hamilton Place Mall and downtown Chattanooga. Well-equipped apartments and active community life featuring a pool, outdoor cooking area, sand volleyball court and a leash-free dog park.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Westview - Mountain Shadows
7857 Legacy Park Ct
7857 Legacy Park Court, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2369 sqft
For more information, contact Sangeetha Chandran at (423) 933-4172. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/chattanooga/1320597 to view more pictures of this property. Location Location.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Westview - Mountain Shadows
7517 Remington Court
7517 Remington Court, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1574 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 bath in East Brainerd! - Welcome home to 7512 Remington Court! This immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is ready for move in July 1st. When you arrive you'll notice a beautiful front yard and a spacious garage set in a quiet cul-de-sac.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5688 Crooked Creek
5688 Crooked Creek Drive, Hamilton County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2400 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home in Crooked Creek Subdivision. Move In Special - Move In Special - $500 off first FULL months rent* *Must meet all application criteria This home is conveniently located off Hunter Road, minutes from Hwy 58 and I-75.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4006 Deermont Court
4006 Deermont Court, Hamilton County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2520 sqft
6 Month Lease Only - Large 4 Bedroom 2 Story Home in East Brainerd - This is a four bedroom 2 and half bath home located in East Brainerd with a private wooded lot on a culd-e-sac.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
4009 Brock Rd
4009 Brock Road, Hamilton County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2262 sqft
Appointment required. Animals are handled on a CASE by CASE basis. Breed / weight restrictions may apply.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place
8313 Igou Gap Rd
8313 Igou Gap Road, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
904 sqft
For more information, contact Mac Hibbett at (423) 596-3004. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/chattanooga/1320316 to view more pictures of this property. Come and view this charming home in the heart of East Brainerd.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Westview - Mountain Shadows
2240 Haven Crest Drive
2240 Haven Crest Drive, Hamilton County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2384 sqft
AWESOME Bi-Level Home in East Brainerd NEW PRICE!! - Just take one step inside and you and your family will fall in love with the country feel, city convenience location of this fabulous home! The main level offers a spacious formal living room
Results within 10 miles of Collegedale
Verified

1 of 98

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
12 Units Available
Bonny Oaks - Highway 58
Laurel Ridge Apartments
4715 Bonny Oaks Dr, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$844
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
1020 sqft
A modern community with unique floor plans, updated countertops and hardwood-style flooring. Minutes from area shopping and dining. On-site tennis court, sports court and shaded dog park.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
10 Units Available
Woodmore - Dalewood
The Grove at Hickory Valley
1521 Hickory Valley Rd, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$789
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$869
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
893 sqft
Close to golfing, the new VW plant and Chattanooga Airport. Concrete building construction means quieter, more private living. Newly renovated interiors. Located near I-75, just minutes from the Hamilton Place Mall.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
$
4 Units Available
Bluff View at Northside
6200 Hixson Pike Suite 200, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1425 sqft
Conveniently located near Chester Frost Park in North Chattanooga. Apartments offers sweeping mountain views and gas fireplaces. Many units are recently renovated. All tenants enjoy access to the community internet cafe and saltwater pool.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place
Parc 1346
1346 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$986
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,288
1394 sqft
Introducing an exciting new life- PARC 1346. Perfectly positioned in the center of it all, PARC 1346 in Chattanooga has something to offer everyone.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
24 Units Available
Northgate - Big Ridge
Marina Pointe
5750 Lake Resort Dr, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$900
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,333
1414 sqft
Luxurious amenities of community include gym, bocce court, volleyball court, pool, and coffee bar. Units include air conditioning, fireplace, garbage disposal, and washer/dryer hookup. Great location with harbor views.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Northgate - Big Ridge
Lakeshore on the Hill
5873 Lake Resort Ter, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$830
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1291 sqft
Join the picturesque apartment community at Lakeshore on the Hill—located just 10 miles outside of downtown Chattanooga, TN! We offer an amazing array of must-have features and amenities.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Reserve at Creekside
1340 Reserve Way, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Numerous special amenities like saltwater pool, community gardens, dog park, sauna, gym and more. 1-3 bedroom units include unique features, such as crown molding, granite countertops and private balconies. Close to I-75 and Heritage Park.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Collegedale, TN

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Collegedale apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

