2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:25 PM
9 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Cleveland, TN
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
3 Units Available
The Pointe at Westland
2005 Westland Dr SW, Cleveland, TN
2 Bedrooms
$684
1150 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
136 Emmyllie Ct NE
136 Emmyllie Court Northeast, Cleveland, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1240 sqft
Luxury Townhouse with over 1,200 SQ FT, Fresh paint, Hardwood and tile flooring, granite counter tops, Stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave, W/D hook ups, fireplace, garden tub and double vanities in master, large bedrooms,
Results within 1 mile of Cleveland
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
180 Bellingham Dr NE
180 Bellingham Dr, Bradley County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Luxury Condo on 1 level, 2br 2ba, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave, stack-able W/D is included, vaulted ceilings, large master bedroom w/walk-in closet, small fenced back yard area.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2411 Spring Creek Boulevard NE
2411 Spring Creek Boulevard, Cleveland, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1276 sqft
Live the easy life at the Gorgeous and Convenient Condos of Spring Creek. Walk to Coffee Shops, Pickup up your dry cleaning, Have Dinner at Jenkins or one of several restaurants within walking distance. Shop the Shops @ Spring Creek...
Results within 5 miles of Cleveland
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Results within 10 miles of Cleveland
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
8 Units Available
Integra Hills Apartment Homes
9198 Integra Hills Ln, Ooltewah, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,211
1233 sqft
This community's features include a billiard room, theater, pool and electronic entrance. Apartments offer in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private patios/balconies. White Oak Crossing and Enterprise South Nature Park are both nearby.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
20 Units Available
Legends at White Oak
9211 Lawford Way, Ooltewah, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,183
1139 sqft
Cozy homes with in-unit laundry and central air. Tenants get access to a dog grooming area, clubhouse, and billiards table. Easy access to I-75. Golf at the Honors Course during free time.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Ooltewah-James County
5651 Mountain Oaks Lane
5651 Mountain Oaks Lane, Ooltewah, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1464 sqft
Two Bedroom, Two Bath with One Car Garage Move In Special! - Move In Special * $200 of first Full Months rent *Must meet all application criteria Conveniently located, easy access to I75, you will love this two bedroom two baths, one level townhome