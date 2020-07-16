218 Barberry Ct.

Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

Maryville, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home minutes from Smoky Mountains National Park - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Debra Davis Johnson with Realty Executives at (865) 591-8281 or (865) 984-1111.



3 Bedroom, 2 bath home with all kitchen appliances included. Split bedroom floor plan, trey ceiling, jetted tub, large master bedroom, and 2-car attached garage. Located minutes from the Smoky Mountains National Park.



Note: This property does not accept pets. No smoking.



School Information:



Heritage Middle

Heritage High



DIsclaimer: School information listed is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. We are not responsible for changes in zoning or inaccurate information. To verify zoning information, please visit the links below:



http://www.blountgis.org/SchoolSearch_K5/ to search grades K-5.

http://www.blountgis.org/SchoolSearch_6th-9th/ to search grades 6-9.

http://www.blountgis.org/SchoolSearch_10th-12th/ to search grades 10-12.



