Blount County, TN
218 Barberry Ct.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 2:13 AM

218 Barberry Ct.

218 Barberry Court · (865) 984-1111 ext. 1111
Location

218 Barberry Court, Blount County, TN 37804

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 218 Barberry Ct. · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1676 sqft

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Maryville, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home minutes from Smoky Mountains National Park - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Debra Davis Johnson with Realty Executives at (865) 591-8281 or (865) 984-1111.

3 Bedroom, 2 bath home with all kitchen appliances included. Split bedroom floor plan, trey ceiling, jetted tub, large master bedroom, and 2-car attached garage. Located minutes from the Smoky Mountains National Park.

Note: This property does not accept pets. No smoking.

School Information:

Heritage Middle
Heritage High

DIsclaimer: School information listed is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. We are not responsible for changes in zoning or inaccurate information. To verify zoning information, please visit the links below:

http://www.blountgis.org/SchoolSearch_K5/ to search grades K-5.
http://www.blountgis.org/SchoolSearch_6th-9th/ to search grades 6-9.
http://www.blountgis.org/SchoolSearch_10th-12th/ to search grades 10-12.

(RLNE2505220)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 Barberry Ct. have any available units?
218 Barberry Ct. has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 218 Barberry Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
218 Barberry Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 Barberry Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 218 Barberry Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blount County.
Does 218 Barberry Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 218 Barberry Ct. offers parking.
Does 218 Barberry Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 Barberry Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 Barberry Ct. have a pool?
No, 218 Barberry Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 218 Barberry Ct. have accessible units?
No, 218 Barberry Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 218 Barberry Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 218 Barberry Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 218 Barberry Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 218 Barberry Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
