Blount County, TN
1326 Bexley Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

1326 Bexley Drive

1326 Bexley Drive · (865) 984-1111 ext. 1111
Location

1326 Bexley Drive, Blount County, TN 37803

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1326 Bexley Drive · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2100 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
Maryville, 3 bedroom home with bonus room, cul de sac - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Debra Johnson with Realty Executives Associates at (865) 591-8281 (cell) or (865) 984-1111 (office).

3 bedroom, 2 bath all-brick rancher sits on a quiet cul-de-sac just outside Maryville city limits. Home has lots of character and lots of updates, New HVAC and duct work, new carpeting in the bedrooms and new tile in both bathrooms. Freshly paint. Built-in bookshelves in the living room and MBR with large walk-in master closet with built-in shelving. Large sunroom. Fenced yard.

Credit and background checks required. No Pets and No smoking.

Call or text Debra Davis-Johnson at (865) 591-8281 for more information or to schedule a showing.

School Information:

Please contact Blount County Schools at (865) 984-1212 for zoning information.

Disclaimer:

Information listed is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. We are not responsible for changes in zoning or inaccurate information.

(RLNE4214135)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1326 Bexley Drive have any available units?
1326 Bexley Drive has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1326 Bexley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1326 Bexley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1326 Bexley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1326 Bexley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blount County.
Does 1326 Bexley Drive offer parking?
No, 1326 Bexley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1326 Bexley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1326 Bexley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1326 Bexley Drive have a pool?
No, 1326 Bexley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1326 Bexley Drive have accessible units?
No, 1326 Bexley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1326 Bexley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1326 Bexley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1326 Bexley Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1326 Bexley Drive has units with air conditioning.
