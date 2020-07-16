1326 Bexley Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet Property Amenities

Maryville, 3 bedroom home with bonus room, cul de sac - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Debra Johnson with Realty Executives Associates at (865) 591-8281 (cell) or (865) 984-1111 (office).



3 bedroom, 2 bath all-brick rancher sits on a quiet cul-de-sac just outside Maryville city limits. Home has lots of character and lots of updates, New HVAC and duct work, new carpeting in the bedrooms and new tile in both bathrooms. Freshly paint. Built-in bookshelves in the living room and MBR with large walk-in master closet with built-in shelving. Large sunroom. Fenced yard.



Credit and background checks required. No Pets and No smoking.



Call or text Debra Davis-Johnson at (865) 591-8281 for more information or to schedule a showing.



School Information:



Please contact Blount County Schools at (865) 984-1212 for zoning information.



Disclaimer:



Information listed is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. We are not responsible for changes in zoning or inaccurate information.



(RLNE4214135)