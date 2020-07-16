1214 Bill Wallace Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

Friendsville, 4 bedroom, within walking distance to William Blount High - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Karen Robertson with Realty Executives Associates at 865-454-7626 (cell) or 865-983-0011 (office).



Two-year-old, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home within walking distance to William Blount High School. 5 minute driving distance from Denso. Large kitchen, dining room, living room. All four bedrooms are upstairs. Two-car garage.



To view and apply for all of our available rental properties, please go to REARENTS.COM. Credit and background checks required. No smoking.



Call or text Karen Robertson at 865-454-7626 to schedule a showing or for more information.



School Information:



Mary Blount Elementary

Union Grove

William Blount High



Disclaimer: School information listed is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. We are not responsible for changes in zoning or inaccurate information. To verify zoning information, please contact Blount County Schools at 865-984-1212.



