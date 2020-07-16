All apartments in Blount County
Find more places like 1214 Bill Wallace Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blount County, TN
/
1214 Bill Wallace Drive
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

1214 Bill Wallace Drive

1214 Bill Wallace Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1214 Bill Wallace Dr, Blount County, TN 37737

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Friendsville, 4 bedroom, within walking distance to William Blount High - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Karen Robertson with Realty Executives Associates at 865-454-7626 (cell) or 865-983-0011 (office).

Two-year-old, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home within walking distance to William Blount High School. 5 minute driving distance from Denso. Large kitchen, dining room, living room. All four bedrooms are upstairs. Two-car garage.

To view and apply for all of our available rental properties, please go to REARENTS.COM. Credit and background checks required. No smoking.

Call or text Karen Robertson at 865-454-7626 to schedule a showing or for more information.

School Information:

Mary Blount Elementary
Union Grove
William Blount High

Disclaimer: School information listed is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. We are not responsible for changes in zoning or inaccurate information. To verify zoning information, please contact Blount County Schools at 865-984-1212.

(RLNE5625136)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1214 Bill Wallace Drive have any available units?
1214 Bill Wallace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blount County, TN.
Is 1214 Bill Wallace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1214 Bill Wallace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1214 Bill Wallace Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1214 Bill Wallace Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blount County.
Does 1214 Bill Wallace Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1214 Bill Wallace Drive offers parking.
Does 1214 Bill Wallace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1214 Bill Wallace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1214 Bill Wallace Drive have a pool?
No, 1214 Bill Wallace Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1214 Bill Wallace Drive have accessible units?
No, 1214 Bill Wallace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1214 Bill Wallace Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1214 Bill Wallace Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1214 Bill Wallace Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1214 Bill Wallace Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reserve at Maryville
100 Enterprise Way
Maryville, TN 37801
The Ridge at Hamilton Crossing
100 Hamilton Ridge Dr
Maryville, TN 37801

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Knoxville, TNCleveland, TNOak Ridge, TNMaryville, TN
Seymour, TNMaynardville, TNFarragut, TNTellico Village, TN
Fairfield Glade, TNAlcoa, TNMorristown, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Lee UniversityTennessee College of Applied Technology-Knoxville
The University of Tennessee-Knoxville